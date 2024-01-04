Remakes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be released in 2024

#Remakes #Silent #Hill #Metal #Gear #Solid #released

Sony has already dropped a trailer for the biggest releases of 2024. A great overview, because after only 3 days of the year it appears that a lot of gaming violence is coming our way. But the best part is that the video confirms a 2024 release for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2.

Both titles appear in the overview, alongside other hits such as Rise of the Ronin, Tekken 8, Final Fantasy Rebirth and much more. Even Concord, a game about which relatively little is known, seems to be released this year.

Of course, we must take into account that problems can always arise during development. This can cause titles to move unexpectedly. Since Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta have both been in the works for some time, a 2024 release is very realistic.

Which game from the list would you like to see on the shelves as soon as possible?

Also Read:  Stars Who Greet - Kompasiana.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Domestic violence: A mother cries from the heart on Facebook
Domestic violence: A mother cries from the heart on Facebook
Posted on
After the war, the Palestinians control Gaza
After the war, the Palestinians control Gaza
Posted on
Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo goods after price hike
Carrefour will not sell PepsiCo goods after price hike
Posted on
Remakes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be released in 2024
Remakes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be released in 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News