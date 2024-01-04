Remakes Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 will be released in 2024

#Remakes #Silent #Hill #Metal #Gear #Solid #released

Sony has already dropped a trailer for the biggest releases of 2024. A great overview, because after only 3 days of the year it appears that a lot of gaming violence is coming our way. But the best part is that the video confirms a 2024 release for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2.

Both titles appear in the overview, alongside other hits such as Rise of the Ronin, Tekken 8, Final Fantasy Rebirth and much more. Even Concord, a game about which relatively little is known, seems to be released this year.

Of course, we must take into account that problems can always arise during development. This can cause titles to move unexpectedly. Since Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta have both been in the works for some time, a 2024 release is very realistic.

Which game from the list would you like to see on the shelves as soon as possible?