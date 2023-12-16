Rembrandt protected Night Watch against moisture with a special layer

The university draws this conclusion ‘from advanced analysis of a real paint sample from the historical painting’. Researchers discovered this previously unknown layer on the 1642 painting.

The extensive research conducted into the painting was aimed at ‘optimally preserving the painting for the future’, as the museum writes. That research already started in the summer of 2019. The public could follow everything because the research was done in a glass room in a room in the museum, as shown in the photo above.

The method that Rembrandt used was already described in the seventeenth century, but has never been found in the paintings of Rembrandt or his contemporaries. “This once again emphasizes Rembrandt’s inventive way of working, in which he did not shy away from using new techniques,” the Rijksmuseum said in a message on the website.

“The painter knew that his painting would hang on the inside of the (damp) outside wall of the large hall of the Kloveniersdoelen in Amsterdam. A lead-rich oil impregnation protects better against moisture and mold than the glue layer that was common in the 17th century. was applied to the canvas.”

The museum says that a paint sample from the painting was examined using a particle accelerator in Germany. This showed that there was a lead-containing layer under the paint.

The Night Watch was also examined with special imaging techniques in the Gallery of Honor of the Rijksmuseum. This confirmed the presence of the special lead layer.

