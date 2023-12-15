Rembrandt used innovative “anti-moisture layer” on “The Night Watch”

The discovery occurred in the context of Operation Night Watch, the major conservation project of Rembrandt’s masterpiece. Researcher Fréderique Broers and her team used a combination of X-ray techniques to identify chemical compounds in the lower layers of the cloth. To their surprise, they discovered the lead-rich layer beneath the quartz clay base layer of the cloth.

According to professor Koen Janssens (University of Antwerp), it was previously known that Rembrandt sometimes used double primers, such as a red underlayer covered with a white top layer, on which the actual work was then painted. “But an initial “anti-moisture layer” has never been noticed before,” says Janssens. “The layer was absorbed by the cloth, so it could not be seen with traditional microscopic examination.”

When a paint sample was analyzed, finely divided lead was found deep beneath the visible paint surface, i.e. in the vicinity of the painting canvas. X-ray fluorescence scans also show that a lot of lead is present across the entire surface of the painting, applied with broad, semi-circular brush strokes. The lead distribution even shows an impression of the stretcher frame on which the canvas was stretched during the application of the preparatory layers.

Soaking a canvas with lead-rich oil was recommended centuries ago if the paintings were to hang against cold, damp walls. Since “The Night Watch” was intended for an exterior wall, it may have inspired Rembrandt for his unusual pretreatment.

