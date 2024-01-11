Remco Evenepoel, wearing Adidas slippers in the elevator of a sky-high Spanish hotel, proves how he will enter 2024

#Remco #Evenepoel #wearing #Adidas #slippers #elevator #skyhigh #Spanish #hotel #proves #enter

There are days when you don’t get into the elevator with Remco Evenepoel in a sky-high hotel in Spain. The Belgian has just finished two hours of media talks and went to his room to freshen up and put on his Adidas slippers, but then gets into the elevator with some journalists x number of floors up. “Had a tough day, Remco?” we ask. “Nah, it’s been worse before,” he answers relaxed. It symbolizes how he will enter 2024.

Evenepoel announced its program for the first part of 2024 earlier today. Figueira Champions Classic, Tour of Algarve, Paris-Nice, Tour of the Basque Country, Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Critérium du Dauphiné and then the Tour de France, this is what his first half of the season looks like. After the Tour de France he will move on to the Games in Paris.

His French-oriented program may be continued with the World Championships in Switzerland (both road and time trial) and the Tour of Lombardy, but no final judgment has been made on this at the beginning of January. Not surprising if you compare Evenepoel’s calendar with that of, for example, Primoz Roglic, Tadej Pogacar or Jonas Vingegaard. He starts barely a month earlier, simply because he is too much of a racing enthusiast to wait until March.

The enthusiast in him had a hard time after a 2023 full of ups and downs. Corona in the Giro, an off day (but formidable results) in the Vuelta and a lesser Tour of Lombardy took their toll. ‘I took a longer break after the season, also because I had lost my self-confidence a little bit. I can be proud of winning in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the World Time Trial Championships, but there was also some setbacks.’

Add to that the pressure and it is logical that a person needs to recover. ‘That step back helped me mentally, it was very important to regain that confidence. My training is going well now and I am no longer easily impressed by things that don’t go perfectly, which saves me energy.’

“I have become more mature, so I have a better idea of ​​how to do it,” says Evenepoel, who indicates that he still lives in the moment. ‘My career is moving very quickly, but I try to enjoy it as much as possible. I am still grateful to Mother Nature for the talents I was given, which allowed me to do this,” he told In de Leiderstrui, among others.

Evenepoel is looking forward to meeting other big names

Evenepoel kicks off his year in Algarve. The meetings with his major Tour opponents will follow later, in Paris-Nice (Primoz Roglic), Tour of the Basque Country (Jonas Vingegaard) and Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Tadej Pogacar) respectively. The Belgian is still a bit in the dark with regard to the last two in particular. ‘I have already raced a lot against Roglic, such as in the Tour of Catalonia last year; we had exactly the same level there. I’ve knocked him off a few times, but he’s also knocked me down. I know him well now, but I haven’t raced much against Jonas and Tadej yet. So that’s new.’

Some competitions in the spring will also be new for Evenepoel itself. ‘Since I’m not going to the Giro, the Amstel Gold Race is a nice option to include. It’s a very open competition, something that should suit me. I also like that, with Paris-Nice and Amstel being added,” says Evenepoel, who may complete the entire Ardennes triptych. ‘The Flèche Wallonne is not yet a certainty, but Amstel and Liège are.’

Ultimately, everything in 2024 revolves around the Tour de France and the Olympic Games in Paris. “The Tour and the Games in one month, that will be a very special period for me. I am putting everything on that month. Going to the Tour is something of ‘finally’ for me, which also provides a lot of motivation during the training. I haven’t felt that energy in a while.’

Evenepoel: ‘3rd or 17th in the Tour? Let’s hope for good condition

With his victories he already brings some nobility to the Tour, but Evenepoel already refuses to blow the whistle. ‘The Tour is a different story than the other competitions, so we will take it day by day. Going home with something would be great. The podium is possible, but it is difficult to immediately put a result on it. A stage win is my goal. In terms of rankings, I don’t get too hung up on whether it’s third or seventeenth. I especially hope that I can start in good condition.’

At least he does that with Mikel Landa as his new master servant at his side. ‘Mikel will be very important to share his experience and compete with two leaders. He knows exactly what to do in big tours and smaller competitions, and I already have a good relationship with him. That makes it all a bit easier, I’m looking forward to racing with him,” Evenepoel concludes his story.

Tom van der Salm (Twitter: @TomvanderSalm) | e-mail: [email protected])