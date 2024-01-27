Remedy for chronic illnesses, prescription sport takes off in Sud-Eure

#Remedy #chronic #illnesses #prescription #sport #takes #SudEure

“It’s incredible to see Michel’s progress, it’s really nice. » This Tuesday afternoon, in the Bois-Arnault gymnasium (Eure), everyone is encouraging each other.

Under Murielle’s beautiful words, the famous Michel feels himself growing wings. He who had so much difficulty walking in June, then begins to trot on the tatami, to amuse the gallery.

Prescription sport adapts to each person according to their limitations and pathology. ©Vincent GUERRIER

Having a smile while practicing physical activity is the successful challenge of Thierry Crestot, who runs the prescribed sports program launched in April 2022 by Interco Normandie Sud Eure.

One of the rare systems in France led by a community of municipalities in a rural area.

The doctor at the heart of the program

Clearly, upon medical prescription from a treating physician or a specialist, a patient suffering from a Long-Term Illness (ALD), or at risk of developing one, can participate in adapted physical activity sessions ( APA) for his health.

Better, since 2023, elderly people experiencing loss of autonomy due to disability or aging are now concerned. Beneficiaries of the APA (Personalized Autonomy Allowance) therefore also have the right to it.

When a doctor refers a patient to me, I do an initial assessment with him, in order to establish his functional limitations and best adapt the practice to his condition. Thierry Crestot, holder of a university degree and an APA and cancer specialization.

The program allows you to work on balance, and therefore the prevention of falls or the autonomy of elderly people. ©Vincent GUERRIER

According to the law, he can only supervise patients with “mild or moderate” limitations.

Appropriate physical activity

Depending on the patient’s condition, their treatments and their current form, Thierry Crestot will build a program which will spread over 20 weeks, with two sessions per week. Sessions that he organizes in Rugles, Breteuil, Verneuil, and soon in Mesnils-sur-Iton. All entirely supported by the community.

“Two sessions are important to maintain frequency and make progress.” Progress noted by each patient who participates in the program. Treated for breast cancer, Françoise, 75, sees only positives in it: “After the treatments, I could no longer move the right part of my body.

Arm mobility was complicated. We are talking about polyneuropathy. I walk with a walker in town, but here at the gym, I have almost regained my independence over the last year. That’s good, I want to become a hundred years old. »

Mutual aid and kindness are at the heart of the sessions, conducted in groups. ©Vincent GUERRIER

If we are talking about sport on prescription, there is no question of performance here. Here, we use slow, measured gestures. The objective is to work on the deep muscles, on resistance, and not to prepare for a marathon. Which makes it an activity accessible to everyone.

What pathologies?

With two level groups, Thierry Crestot adapts his sessions, particularly to the pathologies of the beneficiaries. A majority is between 65 and 75 years old, but there are also a few active people.

We have people affected by Parkinson’s, cancer, obesity and many back problems such as lower back pain. Thierry Crestot

For all these pathologies, APA is recommended to reduce pain, fatigue, and limit the risk of recurrence, particularly for breast or prostate cancer. (read box).

It is a non-drug therapy recognized by the High Authority of Health (HAS) since 2011.

And after ?

Jackie was Thierry Crestot’s sports teacher at the Victor Hugo high school in Rugles. A few years later, the roles were reversed, but the respect remained the same between the two men.

I had brain tests, and since then I have lost my balance. So I try to stabilize my condition with these sessions. Jackie, a beneficiary of the program.

The whole challenge, upon leaving this program, is to ensure that beneficiaries continue to practice appropriate physical activity.

Stretching exercises sometimes make you grimace. ©Vincent GUERRIER

Sports clubs must open up as much as possible to this public, and several federations are already training or raising awareness among supervisors to be able to welcome these new audiences. But there is still a long way to go.

This is a major project for us in the future. Currently, the sports and health offer is not sufficient in the south of Eure. Delphine Lepeltier, Vice-President of Interco in charge of sports.

“We are doing something good that cannot be seen”

Delphine Lepeltier is the elected official who initiated the prescribed sports program in the region, at Inse27 “I saw that Strasbourg was a pioneer in this area. And I said to myself that we too had to develop programs elsewhere than in the same metropolises. It is not normal that there are no accessible offers in rural areas. » We still need doctors to prescribe appropriate physical activity. “I had to fight to set up this program, particularly with doctors, who are fewer and fewer in number, and therefore overwhelmed. But they are the ones who make the prescriptions, so we had to convince them. »

Defining herself as a “non-athlete”, Delphine Lepeltier fights to break preconceived ideas about sport. “Our program is not sport. We are talking about people with serious pathologies such as cancer or Parkinson’s. Some people can’t tie their shoes. We help them recover this kind of mobility.

The other crucial benefit is obviously social. In a landlocked area like the south of Eure, this setting makes many patients want to see each other again every week. “We see in particular with Parkinson’s that illnesses isolate patients. With the courses, they regain confidence in themselves.” Initially planned for 12 weeks, the program was extended to 20 weeks, and there are now very few people who do not believe in the health benefits of physical activity. “I am convinced that we are doing something good that cannot be seen. No one is going to shout from the rooftops that they are doing physical activity when they have cancer. But I know that we contribute to the good health of these targeted audiences. And that makes me proud. »

In France, 12 million people suffer from a chronic illness. The stakes are enormous for the clubs and for the health of the French. This is even more true during an Olympic year.

