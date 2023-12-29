Reminder: League of Legends will change a lot in 2024

League of Legends is changing big in 2024. We are not only thinking about the new Void-themed course, but also the game system is being transformed.

29.12.2023 – In the summer, Riot Games officially announced that from 2024 will be terminated Mythic items in League of Legends. Old bikers may still remember the system that didn’t have Mythics. These build-defining items were introduced by the development team in 2021. At the time, the explanation was that they wanted to give direction to the players in which direction to direct their characters during the game.

Well, this great momentum has waned, as Riot Games has decided to remove Mythics from the game precisely in order to increase diversity. The only problem is that it most likely won’t change much in terms of gameplay.

But will this be enough?

If there are items that will perform exceptionally well for a League character, then the player controlling that hero will almost certainly take that item 10 times out of 10. Mythic items really narrowed players’ horizons, but it also had a positive side. By disappearing, the developers can once again unleash the demon that players used to fear.

From then on, we sacrifice competitive builds on the “altar of diversity” and can even run into the embrace of the admonitions again. Of course, it sounds good on paper that players can freely customize their heroes, but what the system has allowed so far will be allowed again from now on. In other words, troll builds can come again in all lower-level Ranked matches. Respect for the exception, they say, but let’s admit that the area around Bronze and Silver is where the players “experiment” the most. However, the problem is that they don’t have the right skills to play, say, an AP Tryndamere at the right level.

Riot Games is cutting its ax into a big tree with this withdrawal, we are curious to see what other innovations they want to support this decision with. Because it is certain that simply restoring everything to the situation before 2021 will not be a solution to remedying diversity. Maybe the new Void map and other new mechanics will bring enough novelty!

