REMITTANCE – Endless wait for pardoned prisoners

The eyes of Claudine and Andry Nantenaina, husbands of two prisoners at the Antanimora central house, are fixed on the exit of Antanimora prison. They wait. The first is her 63-year-old husband, and the second is his wife and seven-month-old child, who should be released from prison any minute. The latter are beneficiaries of the presidential pardon, and will be able to return home, before having completely served their sentence. The wait is endless for these relatives of detainees. “I have been here since yesterday (editor’s note: Wednesday). I thought my husband was going out yesterday. But this is not the case. I slept under this chalet, and here I am again, at this time (editor’s note: yesterday, at 12:30). I’m hungry, I’m tired, but I won’t move from there until he comes out. He’s already old, and I want to be there when he comes out to take him home,” says Claudine.

Nine hundred inmates of the Antanimora central prison benefited from a reduced sentence. Three hundred of them benefited from immediate release.

Miangalya Ralitera