REMITTANCE – Endless wait for pardoned prisoners

The eyes of Claudine and Andry Nantenaina, husbands of two prisoners at the Antanimora central house, are fixed on the exit of Antanimora prison. They wait. The first is her 63-year-old husband, and the second is his wife and seven-month-old child, who should be released from prison any minute. The latter are beneficiaries of the presidential pardon, and will be able to return home, before having completely served their sentence. The wait is endless for these relatives of detainees. “I have been here since yesterday (editor’s note: Wednesday). I thought my husband was going out yesterday. But this is not the case. I slept under this chalet, and here I am again, at this time (editor’s note: yesterday, at 12:30). I’m hungry, I’m tired, but I won’t move from there until he comes out. He’s already old, and I want to be there when he comes out to take him home,” says Claudine.

Nine hundred inmates of the Antanimora central prison benefited from a reduced sentence. Three hundred of them benefited from immediate release.

Miangalya Ralitera

Also Read:  GEOrgPOLITIKA - 32 terrorists of the Islamic State were killed in Iran

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market
Estoril coach comments on Koindredi’s situation, Roma lends striker and Dortmund presents reinforcement – Market
Posted on
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
US banking suffers in the fourth quarter due to the falls in regional banks
Posted on
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Index – Abroad – But who are the insurgents of the 20s who are now rioting in the Red Sea?
Posted on
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
JPMorgan profits fall after boosting deposit guarantee fund
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News