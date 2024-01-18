Renato Paiva signs striker he followed since his time at Benfica – Internacional

Alexis Vega is Toluca’s reinforcement

Toluca announced today the signing of Alexis Vega, a 26-year-old striker who was desired and appreciated by Renato Paiva even when he worked at Benfica. Vega was hired from Chivas, in exchange for 1.4 million euros, and will be an important weapon for the attack of the team led by the Portuguese coach.

“Alexis was among the three best players in Liga MX, along with Fidalgo (América) and Cháves (Pachuca). For me, he was the most influential, with the most quality and most complete. When I was a scout, from what I heard, They didn’t have much intention of leaving Mexico, but there was already talk of him going to Europe. It always surprised me why he didn’t do the same as Corona or Raúl Jiménez. It surprised me a little that he didn’t go because of his qualities.” , said the coach, in an interview with ESPN, in 2022.

