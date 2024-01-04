Renato Tapia gave a pinpoint goal pass and ESPN journalists praised him: “figure of the game due to scandal”

#Renato #Tapia #gave #pinpoint #goal #pass #ESPN #journalists #praised #figure #game #due #scandal

Celta de Vigo faced Betis on matchday 19 of LaLiga. The Peruvian midfielder, Renato Tapia, was the starter.

Renato Tapia was a starter in Celta de Vigo’s 2-1 victory over Real Betis in Balaídos on matchday 19 of the Spanish LaLiga, a result that meant the second consecutive victory for those led by coach Rafa Benítez and allowed them to leave the zone of descent. As has been usual in his last presentations, the Peruvian midfielder was the most outstanding of his team and this was recognized by the ESPN commentators after he made a spectacular play.

The action took place in the 90th minute, when ‘Cabezón’ received a pass from Hugo Álvarez, made a one-two with Iago Aspas and, despite being between the mark of three defenders, managed to pass between two and over the mark of the third, making a sensational pass for Anastasios Douvikas, who, despite the perfect clearance, could not settle in and ended up botching the ball. Although the play did not end in a goal, the clarity of the national midfielder amazed everyone.

“The Greek Douvikas was close to scoring”, “What game Tapia played”, “The figure of the game, due to scandal. Did you see the pass he made? Look how he looks at it. Did you see how he looks at it? And he throws him the perfect pass, it couldn’t be better”, “The Peruvian is a figure of the match, clearly a figure of the match”, were the comments they threw into the air.

It should be noted that this play was made when the match was tied 1-1 and although it took place after the regulation 90 minutes, there was still a lot to play, since referee Miguel Ortiz added 10 minutes. The winning goal for the ‘celestes’ only came at 90+6′ through the Swede Williot Swedberg. Before, Aitor Ruibal had converted for the visit and Iago Aspas for the locals.

This game was special for Renato Tapia, because it marked his 100th game in the Spanish League. It should be noted that in total he has 107 appearances with Celta de Vigo, but this includes the rest of the competitions such as the Copa del Rey.

These 100 games are divided into four seasons. The first, which was 2020/2021, was the campaign in which he played the most, since he completed 32 matches. Subsequently, in 2021/2022 he participated in 29 duels and in 2022/2023 28, while so far in 2023/2024, he has already had 10 appearances and is expected to continue adding more.

The national midfielder became the third Peruvian soccer player to reach this mark in the ‘league of stars’. José Guillermo Del Solar and Juan Seminario did it before, who reached 149 and 109 presences respectively. However, ‘Cabezón’ is the first to achieve it in a single club, since ‘Chemo’ achieved it in Tenerife, UD Salamanca, Celta de Vigo and Valencia, while ‘Loco’ in Real Zaragoza, Barcelona and CE Sabadell .

Celta de Vigo’s next match will be this Sunday, December 7 at 6:00 Peruvian time, when they visit Amorebieta, from the second division, for the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. If they overcome it, they will face the winner of the key between Mallorca and Burgos in the round of 16.

Likewise, the ‘celestes’ next duel for the Spanish League will be next Saturday, January 13, visiting again, this time against Mallorca. It will be another key confrontation in the fight for permanence, because the ‘pirates’ are in 14th place with 18 points, while the ‘Captain of the Future’ team is in 17th place with 16 points.