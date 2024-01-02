Renew your interior in 2024? 5 ways to give your home a different look

#Renew #interior #ways #give #home

1. Create a green space: bring nature indoors

This year it’s all about the connection with nature, including in your interior. For example, you can choose to add more greenery to your interior with plants and flowers. For example, choose larger houseplants for a tropical atmosphere or create a small indoor garden. Not only do plants provide a fresh appearance, but they also improve air quality and bring peace to your home.

2. Mix & match: dare to play with styles

Forget the idea that everything has to fit together perfectly; in 2024 it’s all about playfully mixing and matching styles. For example, combine different textures, colors and patterns to create a personal atmosphere. How nice is it to give free rein to your creativity and give your interior a unique character?

3. Sustainability: go for flexible and eco-friendly

Of course, sustainability has been around for a while hot topic, also in interior design. Make a statement by choosing a flexible interior with sustainable and environmentally friendly materials. Consider, for example, recycled furniture, energy-efficient lighting and reusable decoration. A flexible interior lasts for years and has many advantages, for example if you can also turn your home workplace into a hobby room with a multi-purpose table. This way you not only upgrade your home, but you also contribute to a greener planet.

4. Tech-Home: Integrate Smart Technology

Turn on all the lights at the touch of a button or via voice control, turn on the oven via an app or take a quick look in the refrigerator from the supermarket: there are countless ways to make your home smarter. Not only does it make your life a little easier, it is often also better for your wallet when it comes to smart lighting or thermostat, for example.

5. DIY Projects: Add a Personal Touch

Show your creative side by getting started on some DIY projects yourself. Whether it concerns painting an accent wall, repurposing furniture, homemade moldings or decoration; DIY gives your interior a personal touch. Plus, it’s a fun and affordable way to renovate your home!

The interior and DIY intentions of our followers

We were also curious about the interior design and DIY plans of our readers and asked around on Instagram and Facebook. And something surprising came out of it. Kitchen farmers, hold on: a lot of kitchens will be renovated in 2024! You will work on both large projects – such as integrating an induction hob or a new kitchen worktop – to working on smaller details, such as a new back wall or tap. Laying a new floor is also popular. One follower even says she wants her entire house to be destroyed! Whatever you are working on: the RTL Wonen editorial staff wishes you a fantastic year in which you can enjoy your interior – whether renovated or not!