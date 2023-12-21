Renewable energies: SVP and FDP want to restrict nature conservation associations

#Renewable #energies #SVP #FDP #restrict #nature #conservation #associations

– “Success at risk”: Energy directors warn against the plans of the SVP and FDP

The National Council wants to accelerate the expansion of energy production. The debate is about restricting the rights of nature conservation organizations and overturning the nuclear power plant ban.

Published: December 20, 2023, 8:20 p.m

Right of appeal as an obstacle? The SVP and the FDP want to limit the association’s right to complain for national projects to organizations with at least 50,000 members. In the picture: The new construction of the Spitallamm dam on Grimsel in the Bernese Oberland.

More electricity from solar, wind and hydropower: That’s what Energy Minister Albert Rösti wants, and that’s what Parliament also wants. It has spoken out in favor of a rapid expansion of renewable energies.

In fact, it often takes years before a system can be built. On Thursday, the National Council will discuss changes to the law with the aim of streamlining procedures. In the future, for example, it will no longer be possible to divide a project into several stages and to challenge each individual decision all the way to the Federal Court.

Right of appeal as an obstacle

However, for some of the National Council, the planned measures do not go far enough. The FDP and the SVP are requesting that the association’s right to complain be restricted – the right of nature conservation organizations to act as advocates for nature and to have a complaint examined whether a project violates applicable law.

The council sees this as a major obstacle to the rapid expansion of renewable energies. FDP National Councilor Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher remembers the round table on hydropower. “It was an almost historic compromise, and in the end a small organization filed a complaint.” Because of such objections, projects are often delayed for years, says Vincenz-Stauffacher.

Specifically, the FDP and SVP propose that the right to complain about projects of national interest only applies to organizations that have more than 50,000 members. Complaints from three smaller organizations that are merging were also possible.

Referendum “inevitable”

Environmental groups are concerned. Large organizations such as the WWF and Pro Natura would not be affected by the restriction. The Swiss Landscape Protection Foundation, on the other hand, does, because as a foundation it has no individual members.

Kurt Fluri, foundation president and former FDP National Councilor, says: “If this arbitrary limit goes through, a referendum is unavoidable and we will support it.” There have been repeated attempts to restrict the association’s right to complain. “Now they want to do it under the guise of energy production.”

Kurt Fluri, former FDP National Councilor and President of the Swiss Landscape Protection Foundation, criticizes his party’s plans.

Vincenz-Stauffacher assures us that the Swiss Landscape Protection Foundation is not in our sights. A solution could be found for this. Fluri is generally annoyed that nature conservation associations are portrayed as “preventers”. They would do nothing other than ensure that the law was upheld. Complaints are only successful if a project violates applicable law. The track record shows that the organizations did not resort to this method without reason.

The small organization Aqua Viva would definitely be affected. Managing director Salome Steiner says: “Making the association’s right to complain dependent on the number of members would be absurd.” There is a certain specialization within the associations. Aqua Viva represents the interests of streams, rivers and lakes. “Unique natural areas such as the Greina plain or the Val Curciusa would have been destroyed today if organizations like Aqua Viva had not had the opportunity to take legal action to advocate for this.”

Cantons warn

The environmental organizations are now receiving support from the Conference of Cantonal Energy Directors (EnDK) and the Construction, Planning and Environmental Directors’ Conference. In a letter available to this editorial team, the two conferences ask the National Council members to reject the “massive restriction” on the association’s right to complain. EnDK President Roberto Schmidt, among others, signed.

Roberto Schmidt, President of the Conference of Cantonal Energy Directors (EnDK), has written a letter to all National Council members.

The directors write that the template is important for energy supply. “It is therefore not time to introduce additional politically controversial concerns that could jeopardize the success of the proposal.” This also applies to the proposal to overturn the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants. If the National Council agrees to these proposals, it will “very likely” lead to a referendum being held, the letter says. The result: a long delay – and in the end possibly no acceleration of the process at all.

The SVP, on the other hand, sees no point in the planned measures without nuclear power. She requests that the National Council reject the submission to the Federal Council.

The association’s right to complain was introduced in 1966. One of the first organizations to receive it was the Rheinaubund, the predecessor organization to Aqua Viva. In 2008, a popular initiative called for the law to be abolished. The FDP and SVP supported the initiative, but the electorate rejected it with 66 percent of votes against. Thereafter there were several attempts in parliament to abolish or restrict the right. In 2011, the National Council approved a move by the SVP, which called for the association’s right to complain about energy projects to be repealed. The initiative failed in the Council of States.

