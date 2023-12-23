RENEWABLE ENERGY – Students benefit from the support of the Filatex Group

The Filatex Group is concerned about the future of renewable energies. He works alongside Renewable Energy students at the University of Antananarivo. This major player in energy production in Madagascar firmly believes in the need for a skills transition, both among its employees and among young people who will lead the changes of tomorrow, beyond the energy transition. This is, in particular, the reason for his presence during the “Renewable energy: training and opportunities” days, which were held at the Library of the University of Antananarivo, on December 15 and 16. During which many important personalities from the energy sector were present.

This event was an opportunity for the group’s teams to discuss with participants the key role and involvement of Filatex Énergies in Madagascar’s energy recovery. Promising students were also able to share their career plans and their desire to contribute to the energy sector alongside the Filatex Group. A speed recruiting session was organized.

The Filatex Group, through its subsidiary Filatex Énergies, marks a crucial step in its commitment to a sustainable energy future in Madagascar with the successful conclusion of the first 9MW phase of its hybridization program for thermal power plants, initiated in 2019 This phase transformed the Mahajanga, Toamasina, Antsiranana, and Toliara power plants into hybrid power plants and made it possible to avoid the release of 35 tons of CO² each year, thus marking significant progress towards an energy future that respects the environment.

In accordance with its desire to support Madagascar in its energy transition, Filatex Énergies also focuses on projects dedicated exclusively to the production of renewable energy, such as the construction of hydroelectric dams or the installation of solar panels. on the roofs of the group’s premises.

