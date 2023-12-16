RENEWABLE ENERGY – Young people have innovative ideas

Good ideas. Young Malagasy people do not fail to express their intelligence as well as their skills in renewable energy. These students, part of the Association of Renewable Energy Students of the University of Antananarivo (AEER-UA), are not ashamed to show that they have many ideas to take into account. This includes the different creations that set these students apart. They announced this during the “Energy Forum” that they organized yesterday at the University of Antananarivo. One of the reasons for holding this event is to introduce these students to companies that might hire them and promote their ideas.

Solar panels are commonly used today and are very useful in overcoming power outages. These students already have an idea to make life easier thanks to training that can be followed at the Institute for Energy Management where they come from. “We can now use window panes as a photovoltaic source to replace conventional solar panels,” explains Fifaliana, one of the students during the discussion forum. This system does not take up much space and is a solution to operate in the capital or large cities as an efficient source of energy.

Miora Raharisolo

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News