RENEWABLE ENERGY – Young people have innovative ideas

Good ideas. Young Malagasy people do not fail to express their intelligence as well as their skills in renewable energy. These students, part of the Association of Renewable Energy Students of the University of Antananarivo (AEER-UA), are not ashamed to show that they have many ideas to take into account. This includes the different creations that set these students apart. They announced this during the “Energy Forum” that they organized yesterday at the University of Antananarivo. One of the reasons for holding this event is to introduce these students to companies that might hire them and promote their ideas.

Solar panels are commonly used today and are very useful in overcoming power outages. These students already have an idea to make life easier thanks to training that can be followed at the Institute for Energy Management where they come from. “We can now use window panes as a photovoltaic source to replace conventional solar panels,” explains Fifaliana, one of the students during the discussion forum. This system does not take up much space and is a solution to operate in the capital or large cities as an efficient source of energy.

Miora Raharisolo