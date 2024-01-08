RENEWAL OF CHRISTIAN NTSAY – Reactions vary

Ntsay Christian is the prime minister of Andry Rajoelina’s second mandate.

After the decision of President Andry Rajoelina last week, Christian Ntsay is again appointed Prime Minister. This provokes divergence in the reactions of political actors in the country.

Dubbed by some, castigated by others, the reappointment of Christian Ntsay as Prime Minister is not unanimous within the political sphere. If, on the one hand, the pro-regimes defend President Andry Rajoelina’s decision tooth and nail, those of the opposition display a different attitude, saying that the reappointment of Christian Ntsay proves the President of the Republic’s lack of desire for change. .

Andry Rajoelina defends his choice based on the former Prime Minister’s experience in administration and by virtue of the continuity of the State. Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, former Minister of Communication, for her part, praises the qualities of Christian Ntsay by declaring on social networks that he is a fair and compassionate man. “I have worked with him since 2018 and I know that he has a perfect mastery of the administration of public affairs,” maintains the former government spokesperson.

However, she still expressed some reservations, declaring that it is now time to rectify the shortcomings of the first five-year term because the people expect a lot from their leaders.

According to her, we must be stricter in the face of transgressions of the laws and regulations in force but also in relation to the practice of carelessness which is sinking the country and jeopardizing the future of the youngest. “Too much freedom kills freedom,” she said. We also need more rigor and firmness in the fight against corruption, she maintains.

Supports

But the fact of tackling head-on the burning issues of the moment which led to the arrest of various senior officials including a prefect and some directors is, according to Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, proof of the will of the President of the Republic and the Prime minister in the long struggle.

The deputies of the majority in the National Assembly, for their part, show their support for the decision taken by the President of the Republic and congratulate the lucky one. “We would like to thank President Rajoelina for his decision and we support this decision,” exclaims Paulbert Velontsara, MP elected in Port Bergé and president of the IRD parliamentary group, last Thursday, leaving the Iavoloha Palace after the declaration of the President of the Republic.

Opposition leaders, on the other hand, criticize the decision of the President of the Republic to have reappointed Christian Ntsay. “He brought nothing after five years, let’s expect him to do the same for the next five years,” exclaims Jean Jacques Ratsietison, former presidential candidate and president of the IMF party. Malagasy. He maintains that the reappointment of the former Prime Minister is not the solution. So, it is best not to expect anything from him.

For his part, Marc Ravalomanana, former President of the Republic and boss of TIM, declared, last weekend in Faravohitra, that nothing has changed and that given the current situation and the reappointment of Christian Ntsay, the resignation will not was not useful. “Given the situation, he should not even have resigned,” he criticizes.

Ravo Andriantsalama