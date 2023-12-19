Renfe will have the new Cercanías trains for approval in 2024, but there will be no deliveries until 2025 | Companies

#Renfe #Cercanías #trains #approval #deliveries #Companies

Design of one of the future Renfe Cercanías trains.

The year 2024 marks the start of work for Renfe with the new Cercanías trains that are being completed on the Alstom and Stadler production lines. This is what the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, outlined on Friday in his X account: “The solution, in part, for a better Cercanías service is the renewal of the rolling stock. The last train that joined the fleet dates back to 2008. In 2024, the largest purchase in the history of Renfe will begin to arrive. Already in the oven and soon in its seasons.”

Despite the minister’s optimism, everything indicates that travelers will not board the new models of the public operator until 2025. Sources close to the production process of the Cercanías fleet explain that in 2024, foreseeably in the first half, they will be delivered until half a dozen units to begin the homologation process. The trains must run on the different Cercanías networks in which they will provide service, while the drivers will have to be trained as they are completely new models. Subsequently, in 2025, the first batches would be supplied from the Álstom factory in Santa Perpetua de Mogoda (Barcelona) and Stadler in Albuixech (Valencia).

In 2019, Renfe launched the purchase of 436 trains and 50 locomotives, in addition to signing the remodeling of another 57 units. The budget reached 4,510 million euros, a figure that rises to 5,235 million if the maintenance contracts associated with the orders themselves are included. Sources close to the manufacturers indicate that the degree of progress in the production process is around 50% after facing disruptions in the supply chain, the increase in the cost of energy and essential materials.

In this sense, the railway operator has been designing for months, in collaboration with Ineco, a formula for rebalancing unforeseen costs that have impacted purchase budgets. The new Railway Sector Law established the possibility of a price review, excluding energy and personnel costs, which was not contemplated in the bidding documents.

Alstom manages an order for 201 high-capacity trains for Cercanías, won in two batches (152+49) for 1.8 billion euros. The order includes maintenance for 15 years, as well as the supply of parts, the warehouse of spare parts and their tools. The first three trains are being completed at its Catalan industrial center to undergo the testing and validation period during the first quarter of 2024.

Based on the Coradia platform, of which there are already more than 4,000 sold in Europe, Alstom’s new Cercanías must obtain authorizations in Spain before providing commercial passenger service, as required by the Interoperability Directive. The forecast is that the tests will be carried out on different lines in Madrid and Catalonia. And once the tests are completed, Alstom will deliver between three and four trains per month.

Stadler, for its part, has to supply 79 high-capacity units for 1,305 million. Among its peculiarities is the possibility of adapting them to occupancy peaks: those of the T100 model can accommodate five or six cars, while the T200 can increase from eight to ten. The company chaired by Íñigo Parra is ready to deliver the first two units in the first half of 2024, to start the validation and certification process. With the approval in hand, Stadler will send the remaining 77 to Renfe at a rate of two per month. The manufacturer will also take care of the maintenance of part of these convoys for a period of 15 years.

Renfe’s latest investments in fleet, beyond the 30 high-speed trains ordered from Talgo and expected in a few weeks, are from 2005 to 2007. Then 289 units were ordered for 2,000 million euros.

The latest in regional platforms

The 201 Alstom trains, with capacity for 900 people, will be 100 meters long and have a total of six cars: four low-floor and two double-deck. These vehicles will be accessible to people with reduced mobility and will leave space for bicycles, luggage, baby seats, etc. Each car will have four doors, two on each side, and the interior design is designed to facilitate the flow of travelers. With this last detail, the aim is to reduce stoppage time at stations.

Stadler has 100 and 200 meter long trains on order. The contract, worth 1,305 million euros, facilitated the hiring of 500 new workers in its Valencian factory. All of them will have Wi-Fi on board and state-of-the-art equipment that will facilitate preventive maintenance in order to maximize the use of the fleet.

