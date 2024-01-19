Renovation bonus: the documents necessary to obtain the benefits

#Renovation #bonus #documents #obtain #benefits

Renovation bonus, which documents are needed to obtain the right to the tax deduction? Here is a short guide on the topic.

The building renovations they are part of the complex of bonuses and concessions that still exist. The Revenue Agency website specifies that, until 31 December 2024, the maximum spending limit on which to calculate the 50% deduction is 96,000 euros for each real estate unit.

Renovation bonus 2024, the rules on documentation

The Agency also points out that this limit is annual and pertains to the individual property and its appurtenances considered as a whole (e.g. garage), even if registered separately. On the other hand, the building works carried out on the appurtenance do not have an independent spending limit, but are part of the limit valid for the housing unit which the appurtenance serves.

Having said this, let’s see together in summary what the documents to have, in order to obtain the benefits in question.

Renovation bonus: rules on tax returns and communication to the local health authority

The Financial Administration underlines on its website that the obligations required to obtain the deduction linked to the renovation bonus, have been lightened and reduced. A de-bureaucratization that benefits the citizen and taxpayer, as today it is sufficient:

indicate in tax declaration the cadastral data identifying the property and, if the works to be facilitated are carried out by the holder, the registration details of the deed that constitutes the title and the other data required to control the tax relief in the form of deduction

the cadastral data identifying the property and, if the works to be facilitated are carried out by the holder, the registration details of the deed that constitutes the title and the other data required to control the tax relief in the form of deduction the communication to the local ASL (with registered mail or other methods established by the Region) indicating the identity of the client of the renovation works and the location of the same, the type of intervention to be carried out, the identifying information of the company carrying out the works with assumption of responsibility in the matter of safety at work and contributions, and the day of the start of the property recovery intervention

However, the Agency also specifies that preliminary communication to the competent health authority for the territory does not need to be made in all circumstances in which the legislative decrees relating to safety conditions on construction sites have not indicated this duty. And we should not forget the specific rule according to which, in the Province of Bolzano, the prior communication must be sent only to the Labor Inspectorate.

Renovation bonus: obligation to communicate to Enea

Then there is a further obligation. In fact, in order to control and evaluate the energy saving obtained with the implementation of the renovation works, the 2018 maneuver launched theobligation to send data on the works carried out to Enea, as already valid for the energy requalification of buildings. Be careful, however, as the transmission of information does not concern all interventions eligible for deduction, but only those that imply energy saving and the use of renewable and therefore eco-sustainable sources.

It is true, however, that, with resolution no. 46/E of 18 April 2019, the Revenue – following the opinion expressed by the Ministry of Economic Development – specified that, in the absence of a specific regulatory provision, the failure or late transmission of the communication to Enea does not lead to the forfeiture of the entitled to the renovation bonus.

Further recommendations

Finally, taxpayers who make use of the benefit in question must keep and exhibit, at the request of the offices and for their checks, the documents referred to in the provision of the Director of the Revenue Agency of 2 November 2011. In particular, together with Bank transfer receipt (speaking), taxpayers are required to have with them invoices of the tax receipts connected to the expenses incurred for carrying out the renovation works.