Renovation bonus with deduction: pay attention to the cadastral category

#Renovation #bonus #deduction #pay #attention #cadastral #category

Did you know that the renovation bonus is not valid for all properties? Let’s see in which cases it is possible to request it.

The restructuring bonus is one of the most popular tax breaks in Italy. It allows you to deduct from Irpef 50% of the expenses incurred for the renovation of a residential property.

It’s about a very advantageous tax break, which can save a lot of money. However, it is important to check the cadastral category of the property before starting the renovation works, to ensure you can benefit from the relief, as this tax benefit is not valid for all properties. Let’s see in which cases it is possible to request it.

Renovation bonus: pay attention to the cadastral category, otherwise no deduction

The renovation bonus is certainly a tax break that can save a lot of money. However, it is important to check the cadastral category of the property before starting the renovation works, to ensure you qualify for the relief. In fact, as anticipated, it is necessary that the property for which the renovation bonus is requested if it falls into one of the following cadastral categories: A1, A2, A3, A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, A9, A11. These correspond to residential properties, such as houses, villas, apartments, villas, etc. However, properties classified in cadastral categories B, C, D, E, F are excluded from the deduction. These categories correspond to non-residential properties, such as offices, shops, laboratories, industries, etc.

Vice versa, if the property is classified in a non-residential category, the restructuring bonus will not be valid and the expenses incurred cannot be deducted. To verify the cadastral category you belong to, there are three solutions available: it is possible to consult the cadastral survey, request information from the Revenue Agencies and, finally, consult a professional. The cadastral survey is a document that contains the cadastral information of a property, including the cadastral category. The document can be requested from the Revenue Agency or via the Revenue Agency website. This institution may therefore be essential for the purposes of receiving information on the cadastral category of a property. While a professional, such as a surveyor or an architect, can help you verify the cadastral category of the property.

Here are some examples of properties that are excluded from the renovation bonus due to the cadastral category: