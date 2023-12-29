rental price rises 27% in 2023 and reaches the highest national increase

The rental price in the Autonomous Region of Madeira was set at 14.5 euros per square meter. After the Region comes the North and Alentejo with increases of 22% and 20%.

The rental price increased by 27.1% in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, in 2023, according to Idealista. But in Funchal there was a drop of 28%, to 14.5 euros per square meter, but in quarterly terms it rose 2.8%.

Renting in the Region, in 2023, cost 13.6 euros per square meter (euros/m2).

By district capital cities, in December, the biggest increase was for Coimbra (31.8%) followed by Funchal (28%), Faro (23.3%), Setúbal (19.9%), Leiria (19%) , Braga (17.7%), Lisbon (17.4%), Porto (14.4%), Évora (13.2%), Santarém (8.8%) and Aveiro (5.7%).

“Lisbon continues to be the city where it is most expensive to rent a house: 21 euros/m2. Porto (16.9 euros/m2) and Funchal (14.5 euros/m2) occupy second and third place. This is followed by Faro (12.4 euros/m2), Setúbal (11.6 euros/m2), Évora (11.5 euros/m2), Aveiro (11.4 euros/m2), Coimbra (10.6 euros/m2), m2) and Braga (8.6 euros/m2). The most economical cities are Santarém (7.4 euros/m2) and Leiria (8.1 euros/m2)”, says data from Idealista.

By districts/islands, the increases were led, in December, by Portalegre (35.2%), Viseu (32.7%), Coimbra (28.5%), Madeira island (25.2%), Porto (23 .3%), Setúbal (21%), Leiria (18.7%), Castelo Branco (18.6%), Faro (17.7%), Lisbon (17.7%), Santarém (17.1% ), Braga (14.1%), Aveiro (13.8%), São Miguel island (13.5%), Évora (10.3%) and Viana do Castelo (5.4%). In decline was Vila Real with a drop of 9.3%.

“The ranking of the most expensive districts to rent a house is led by Lisbon (19.1 euros/m2), followed by Porto (15.1 euros/m2), Madeira Island (13.5 euros/m2), Faro (13 .2 euros/m2), Setúbal (12.5 euros/m2), Évora (10.3 euros/m2), Coimbra (9.8 euros/m2), Leiria (9.3 euros/m2), Aveiro (9 .3 euros/m2), São Miguel island (9.1 euros/m2), Braga (8.5 euros/m2), Viana do Castelo (8.1 euros/m2), Castelo Branco (7.5 euros/m2) m2), Viseu (7.4 euros/m2). The most economical prices are in Portalegre (6.1 euros/m2), Vila Real (6.2 euros/m2) and Santarém (7.3 euros/m2)”, highlighted Idealista.

By regions, the increases were led, in 2023, by the Autonomous Region of Madeira (27.1%), followed by the North (22.9%), Alentejo (20.5%), Center (20%), Lisbon Metropolitan Area (18.7%), Algarve (17.7%) and Autonomous Region of the Azores (16.1%).

“The Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon, with 18.4 euros/m2, continues to be the most expensive region, followed by the North (13.7 euros/m2), Autonomous Region of Madeira (13.6 euros/m2) and Algarve ( 13.2 euros/m2). On the opposite side of the table are the Autonomous Region of the Azores (8.9 euros/m2), the Center (9 euros/m2) and Alentejo (9.7 euros/m2) which are the cheapest regions”, he said. the Idealist.

