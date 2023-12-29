rental price rises 27% in 2023 and reaches the highest national increase

#rental #price #rises #reaches #highest #national #increase

The rental price in the Autonomous Region of Madeira was set at 14.5 euros per square meter. After the Region comes the North and Alentejo with increases of 22% and 20%.

The rental price increased by 27.1% in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, in 2023, according to Idealista. But in Funchal there was a drop of 28%, to 14.5 euros per square meter, but in quarterly terms it rose 2.8%.

Renting in the Region, in 2023, cost 13.6 euros per square meter (euros/m2).

By district capital cities, in December, the biggest increase was for Coimbra (31.8%) followed by Funchal (28%), Faro (23.3%), Setúbal (19.9%), Leiria (19%) , Braga (17.7%), Lisbon (17.4%), Porto (14.4%), Évora (13.2%), Santarém (8.8%) and Aveiro (5.7%).

“Lisbon continues to be the city where it is most expensive to rent a house: 21 euros/m2. Porto (16.9 euros/m2) and Funchal (14.5 euros/m2) occupy second and third place. This is followed by Faro (12.4 euros/m2), Setúbal (11.6 euros/m2), Évora (11.5 euros/m2), Aveiro (11.4 euros/m2), Coimbra (10.6 euros/m2), m2) and Braga (8.6 euros/m2). The most economical cities are Santarém (7.4 euros/m2) and Leiria (8.1 euros/m2)”, says data from Idealista.

By districts/islands, the increases were led, in December, by Portalegre (35.2%), Viseu (32.7%), Coimbra (28.5%), Madeira island (25.2%), Porto (23 .3%), Setúbal (21%), Leiria (18.7%), Castelo Branco (18.6%), Faro (17.7%), Lisbon (17.7%), Santarém (17.1% ), Braga (14.1%), Aveiro (13.8%), São Miguel island (13.5%), Évora (10.3%) and Viana do Castelo (5.4%). In decline was Vila Real with a drop of 9.3%.

“The ranking of the most expensive districts to rent a house is led by Lisbon (19.1 euros/m2), followed by Porto (15.1 euros/m2), Madeira Island (13.5 euros/m2), Faro (13 .2 euros/m2), Setúbal (12.5 euros/m2), Évora (10.3 euros/m2), Coimbra (9.8 euros/m2), Leiria (9.3 euros/m2), Aveiro (9 .3 euros/m2), São Miguel island (9.1 euros/m2), Braga (8.5 euros/m2), Viana do Castelo (8.1 euros/m2), Castelo Branco (7.5 euros/m2) m2), Viseu (7.4 euros/m2). The most economical prices are in Portalegre (6.1 euros/m2), Vila Real (6.2 euros/m2) and Santarém (7.3 euros/m2)”, highlighted Idealista.

By regions, the increases were led, in 2023, by the Autonomous Region of Madeira (27.1%), followed by the North (22.9%), Alentejo (20.5%), Center (20%), Lisbon Metropolitan Area (18.7%), Algarve (17.7%) and Autonomous Region of the Azores (16.1%).

“The Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon, with 18.4 euros/m2, continues to be the most expensive region, followed by the North (13.7 euros/m2), Autonomous Region of Madeira (13.6 euros/m2) and Algarve ( 13.2 euros/m2). On the opposite side of the table are the Autonomous Region of the Azores (8.9 euros/m2), the Center (9 euros/m2) and Alentejo (9.7 euros/m2) which are the cheapest regions”, he said. the Idealist.