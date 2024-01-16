Rents in the private sector increased by 8.5 percent in one year

#Rents #private #sector #increased #percent #year

Rents in the private sector have risen by an average of 8.5 percent in one year, according to figures from home rental site Pararius.

In the fourth quarter, the average monthly rent was 18.01 euros per square meter. If you convert that to a rental home of 75 square meters, it amounts to 1350 euros.

A year earlier, at the end of 2022, the average monthly rent per square meter was still 16.59 euros. A house of 75 square meters then cost 1244 euros.

In 2023, rental properties in the private sector were properties with a rent above 808 euros.

There are major regional differences. Of the five largest cities, rents rose fastest in Rotterdam (+9.6 percent). But at 19.18 euros per square meter, a tenant was still a lot cheaper there than in Amsterdam. Because there you pay 27.28 euros per square meter, an increase of 5.9 percent.

Eindhoven was the only one of the big five cities where rents fell on an annual basis, by 1.4 percent to 17.67 euros per square meter.

This concerns the rent for new tenants. For current tenants, the annual rent increase is subject to rules. Last year the maximum was 4.1 percent, this year it was a maximum of 5.5 percent.

The 5.5 percent is based on inflation between December 2022 and December 2023 (4.5 percent plus 1 percentage point).

Less for rent

Pararius also says that 17,300 homes became available for new tenants last quarter. That was more than 15 percent less than a year earlier. Figures from the Land Registry show that private investors have recently been selling more homes than buying. This is partly due to government measures, such as higher transfer tax and wealth tax for investors and the purchase protection that some municipalities introduced.

The outgoing cabinet already took into account that government policy would result in the sale of private sector rental properties, but does not necessarily mind that. “If a home is sold to someone with a middle income who would otherwise rent, the demand for mid-range rentals decreases at the same time. After all, the ‘middle income’ in question has found an affordable home. Only this is not a rental, but an owner-occupied home,” said Minister De Jonge.

On average, a rental property that became available in the private sector received approximately 18 responses from interested parties last quarter. That was slightly less than a year earlier. There were about 21 at the time.