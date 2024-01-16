Repairable smartphone: Deutsche Bahn equips employees with Fairphones

#Repairable #smartphone #Deutsche #Bahn #equips #employees #Fairphones

The Dutch company Fairphone has announced a cooperation with Deutsche Bahn. As part of this partnership, Deutsche Bahn employees can order the Fairphone 4 as a work device.

Deutsche Bahn expects numerous benefits from providing its employees with the repairable Fairphone. Among other things, it is expected that this will enable faster maintenance of employee devices.

The first batch of Fairphone 4 smartphones has already been delivered to Deutsche Bahn employees who want to try out the mobile phones. An initial delivery of 300 cell phones is underway and thousands more employees may be equipped with them in the near future.

With 5G capability, large storage capacity and a range of repairable parts, the Fairphone 4 is sufficiently dimensioned to meet the long-term communication needs of Deutsche Bahn employees.

Large display and Snapdragon 750G on board

The Fairphone 4 has a 6.3-inch display, either 6 or 8 GB of RAM with 128 or 256 GB of flash storage and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G. The smartphone has a modular design and can therefore be easily repaired. The Fairphone 4 was presented in September 2021. The device is equipped with a 5G-ready Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip and a 48-megapixel camera. The battery has a capacity of 3,905 mAh.

Easy repair

A total of eight components of the Fairphone 4, including the cameras and the USB port, can be replaced with a screwdriver and the device can therefore be repaired in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner.