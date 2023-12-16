Repairing these used cars can cost more than buying them

#Repairing #cars #cost #buying

American experts pointed out the models that often become a bottomless pit for money for their owners

Buying a used car is quite a challenge because it carries a number of dangers. The risk of coming across a car that will become a regular visitor to the repair shop is quite high, and therefore the search should be approached very carefully.

For years, the American consumer assistance organization Consumer Reports has been trying to understand which cars will save owners money on repairs, as well as which ones can cause a serious blow to their pocket.

The list of the latter is quite large, but we have limited it only to popular models that are also available on the European market. All of them are under 15 years old, and the problems with them appeared already at 30,000 miles (50,000 km).

These models can become a money pit (GALLERY):

More on the topic:

  • The main advantage of these motors is the absence of unnecessary vibrations

  • These machines have three rows of seats, and their shortcomings are not related to basic systems

  • The results are from a survey of 22,000 car owners

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
Posted on
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News