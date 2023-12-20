Repeat elections will be held in Serbia

#Repeat #elections #held #Serbia

The election drew international condemnation due to suspected fraud.

The parliamentary elections will be repeated in 30 constituencies with more than 8,000 polling stations, state broadcaster RTS said in a statement. Re-voting will take place on December 30.

The announcement follows two days of protests in which thousands of people gathered outside Serbia’s election commission building following the weekend election.

President Aleksandar Vučić announced the victory of his party in the parliamentary and local government elections.

Criticism of the election has mounted since a group of international observers, along with representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), condemned Serbia’s early parliamentary elections for various irregularities, including vote-buying and multiple voting.

Germany later called the alleged violations unacceptable for a country seeking membership in the European Union, and the United States called on Belgrade to heed the concerns expressed by election monitors.

Although A. Vučić did not personally participate in Sunday’s parliamentary and local self-government elections, these elections were seen as a referendum on his government.

A. Vučić’s right-wing Serbian Progress Party (SNS) won approximately 46 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections. votes, while the main opposition coalition received only 23.5 percent. of votes.

SNS also reported winning local elections in Belgrade, where the party faced its most serious challenge from a small coalition of opposition parties and candidates calling itself Serbia Against Violence (SPN).

The SPN movement was founded in the wake of mass shootings earlier this year that led hundreds of thousands of people to take to the streets. The rallies quickly turned into months of anti-government protests.

But the opposition questions the transparency of the election and accuses the government of allowing thousands of unregistered voters from neighboring Bosnia to vote illegally in the capital, Belgrade.

