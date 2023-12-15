Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow

#Report #ExWirecard #board #member #Marsalek #spied #Moscow

According to a media report, Wirecard board member Jan Marsalek, who went into hiding, spied for Russia for years. The Austrian-born man used the payment service provider to help pay Russian spies financially as well as in operations in conflict areas such as the Middle East and Africa, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. He is currently working in Dubai on the reorganization of the Russian mercenary group Wagner in Africa.

According to the report, Western security officials also suspect that Marsalek collected information about the German Federal Intelligence Service and the German Federal Criminal Police Office via Wirecard and passed it on to Moscow. This could have enabled the Russian secret services to determine the location and scope of German secret service activities.

The fugitive from justice Marsalek is already suspected by British investigators of being part of a spy network for Russia. As a result, he is said to have played a central role as an intermediary between Moscow and a group of Bulgarians who are facing trial in London as suspected Russian spies.

Main suspect in Wirecard scandal

Marsalek was formerly head of sales at the financial services provider Wirecard, has been in hiding for a long time and is believed to be in Russia. He is considered the main suspect in the Wirecard scandal. In the summer of 2020, the former DAX group collapsed because 1.9 billion euros of alleged proceeds from a third-party business could not be found. Marsalek then fled abroad when the collapse of the company became apparent.