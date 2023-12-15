Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow

#Report #ExWirecard #board #member #Marsalek #spied #Moscow

According to a media report, Wirecard board member Jan Marsalek, who went into hiding, spied for Russia for years. The Austrian-born man used the payment service provider to help pay Russian spies financially as well as in operations in conflict areas such as the Middle East and Africa, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. He is currently working in Dubai on the reorganization of the Russian mercenary group Wagner in Africa.

According to the report, Western security officials also suspect that Marsalek collected information about the German Federal Intelligence Service and the German Federal Criminal Police Office via Wirecard and passed it on to Moscow. This could have enabled the Russian secret services to determine the location and scope of German secret service activities.

The fugitive from justice Marsalek is already suspected by British investigators of being part of a spy network for Russia. As a result, he is said to have played a central role as an intermediary between Moscow and a group of Bulgarians who are facing trial in London as suspected Russian spies.

Main suspect in Wirecard scandal

Marsalek was formerly head of sales at the financial services provider Wirecard, has been in hiding for a long time and is believed to be in Russia. He is considered the main suspect in the Wirecard scandal. In the summer of 2020, the former DAX group collapsed because 1.9 billion euros of alleged proceeds from a third-party business could not be found. Marsalek then fled abroad when the collapse of the company became apparent.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News