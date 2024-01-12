Representatives of the Jewish community about PAR’s lawsuit against Israel – Respublika.lt

#Representatives #Jewish #community #PARs #lawsuit #Israel #Respublika.lt

“Looking at it objectively, Russia must be brought to the Hague Court for what it is doing in Ukraine. The United States, which attacked Yemen tonight, and many other countries can also be sued in it for what they have done. This time, I think Israel was chosen because “the Jews are always to blame for everything”. Although the primary cause is not Israel, but the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which was followed by other things. Also, the killing of people is happening all over the world and all the time, – reminded M. Bairaks of the obvious truth. – And anyway, nowadays, when such things are happening, it is difficult to analyze something. I am afraid that in the future everything will only expand even more and may develop into a new world war. Then it will be the same, what for what judge and who is responsible for what.”

Chairman of the Jewish community “Vilnius – Jerusalem of Lithuania”. Algirdas MALCAS spared no criticism of the United Nations itself.

“Everything is happening on the UN platform, and we all know what the structure is. Even the Prime Minister of England, Winston Churchill, clearly said that this organization was not able to defend world peace. Since then, there have been many talks about the need to disband the current UNO and create a completely new, functioning structure, but the talks have not progressed further, – stated A. Malcas. – Returning to the Hague trial, the prosecutors somehow forgot October 7. Is it necessary to understand here that everything is fine with that day, and the fight against terrorism is already bad? The next point is the numbers. They are provided by Hamas, so it is not clear how many of the dead are civilians and how many are radical fighters. PAR seems to represent the position of the Global South, but, I guess, Russia and its satellites are really behind all this, and they will “raise all their hands, how many have”. In conclusion, I see what is currently happening in The Hague as a mockery. Both from the State of Israel and from justice.”

Faina KUKLIANSKYthe chairperson of the Lithuanian Jewish (Lithvak) community indicated that she would make a comment after the Hague court makes a decision.

Member of the Seimas, belonging to the TS-LKD party Emanuel ZINGER did not hide that he feels sorry for all suffering and dying people, regardless of their nationality or where they live.

“Regarding the current PAR initiative, one wants to ask, where were they when, a couple of years ago, 2.3 million in the populous Syrian city of Aleppo, the “democrat” Bashar Assad defeated more than 200 thousand peaceful inhabitants? Where were they when the Arab League, without any courts or military tribunals, accepted Syria into its company a few weeks ago? Why didn’t the PAR lawyers take care that before the war would the Islamic State, which killed not only men, but also women and children, stand before the tribunal? Why was there no trial for the organizers of the October 7 attack?” – difficult questions were asked by a politician.

He said that he still sees in his dreams the pools of blood that he had to walk through when visiting the kibbutzim that were hit by the attackers.

“Former Prime Minister of Israel Ariel Sharon in 2005 decided to withdraw not only the Israeli army from the Gaza Strip, but also to evict the Jewish settlers who had settled there. Then there were even clashes between the military and the Jewish settlers, but the latter were still returned to 1948. Israel’s borders were established, their settlements were razed to the ground, and the latter was returned to the Palestinians. In response, the Palestinians have elected a government whose primary and undisguised goal is the destruction of the state of Israel. I am talking about both Hamas, Iran, which stands behind it, and Hezbollah, which promotes similar aspirations. After gaining power, the terrorist organization “Hamas”, supported by the other two mentioned forces, organized an attack during which they killed innocent civilians. At this point, the question arises – does a country the size of Estonia have the right to defend itself? Especially considering the fact that without defense it will simply disappear ? – E. Zinger posed another difficult question. – Especially since the residents of the border, which was primarily affected by the attackers, did not pose any danger to anyone. What’s more, it was in the border areas that the most active cooperation between Palestinians and Jews and the realization of joint projects took place. People lived here who did not always agree with the politicians of the Netanyahu government, who advocated cooperation with Gaza, who together created a common future for all the people of the region, and who were the first victims of the attackers.

By the way, all these towns were not in Palestinian, but in Israeli territory. And it was in Israel that big music festival was held, whose participants remembered the hippies, spoke for peace, and decorated their heads with flowers. All this was trampled by the boots of the merciless “Hamas” strikers, and now both them, and “Hezbollah” who dreams of a global Islamic revolution and a world without Israel. I don’t understand it.”

Shortly after October 7 E. Zingeris went to Israel, where he met with emigrants from Lithuania living there.

“I visited Sandra Cohen in the hospital, who was shot three times. She survives, although the assailants not only shot her 8-month-old daughter, but also her husband and his mother. I have seen refrigerators in hospital morgues where dismembered bodies of children were placed. Despite this, there are those who claim that it was just an Israeli propaganda campaign, – wondered the member of the Seimas. – They probably do not understand that if a conflict were to arise in India or China, even after losing part of their territories, they would remain. There are not so many Israelis surrounded by a billion Muslims, and their state, as I mentioned, is the size of Estonia. What would be left of it if we took away half of the population and approximately half of Lithuania’s territory? Just history and memories, I guess.”

The politician also reminded that Hamas did not avoid using the buildings of schools, kindergartens or hospitals to fight against Israel.

“Everything in the Gaza Strip has been militarized, so I think the Americans are right, who claim that Israel must defend itself, but they only ask that it be done adequately. By the way, the same is emphasized by the EU, which also requests that civilians be protected. Israel has not received any other requests, he said. – Therefore, it is strange to hear claims that the Israelis seek to destroy the Palestinians. Tel Aviv has never said this and is already considering who will be entrusted with the management of Gaza when Hamas is gone. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the best power would be to entrust Ramala to President Mahmoud Abbas. By the way, both me and other Lithuanian politicians , when we visit Israel, we definitely meet with Mr. Abbas, because he is well aware of what is happening in the region. And what are the achievements of “Hamas”? They got power, but what have they done to improve the situation of women or defend human rights in Gaza? And why doesn’t anyone hold the same Hamas accountable for its crimes against the Palestinians? It is necessary to interrogate the arrested attackers and compile a list of their crimes and look into their relations not only with Tehran, but also with Moscow. to the emergence of which the aforementioned countries contributed, meetings of representatives. Also, knowing that Iran is aiding Russia in its war against Ukraine, I highly doubt that Tehran has not informed Moscow of its plans to launch a war against the entire state of Israel. And these things must be clarified.”

Assessing Israel’s response, the member of the Seimas emphasized that the Jews use their army adequately. “They are now looking for those who raped women, chopped up babies, killed innocent people and took hostages. Such actions, by the way, are condemned by all residents of Israel, not only Jews, – reliable E. Zinger. – I talked to Lithuanians living in Israel who refused to leave. They defended the country they chose to live in. Let’s remember that Martynas Kuzmickas, a native of our country, who served in the police, sacrificed his life for her. He fought the assailants to the last bullet until he finally fell under the bullets of Hamas gangsters. His funeral was attended by more than 400 people, which says a lot about how his act is appreciated by other Israelis.”

At the end of the conversation, the politician once again assured that Israel’s goal is self-serving.

“This is a democratic state where human rights and beliefs are respected. I have repeatedly wished my colleagues from Arab countries that human rights in their countries reach the level that is in Tel Aviv. I also emphasized that the democratic world needs to unite against common enemies, such as Iran and those who stand behind it and try to create another source of tension, thus diverting attention from the crimes against the people of Ukraine, – emphasized the member of the Seimas. – I also know that the Israelis and their descendants, who learned the lessons of the Holocaust well, will not allow a repeat of what happened in Nazi Germany. Just don’t distort the facts, because self-defense is not genocide. All that remains is to sympathize with the Palestinians, whom Hamas is covering as Moscow – ordinary Russians. But when all this is over, I can assure you that Lithuania will also take part in the reconstruction of Gaza. Only not Gaza – a military bridgehead for new attacks by Iran, but a peaceful Gaza that will accommodate everyone. Yes even Israel is an open country and the home of all peoples who live here, not only Jews. It is precisely so that all peoples can feel safe here and live peacefully, now it is necessary to defend this house from the ferocious attackers of Hamas.”