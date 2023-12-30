“Reproductive health between the parents’ rights and the children’s rights.” The topic of the next Friday sermon

Luay wrote on Saturday, December 30, 2023 10:08 AM The Ministry of Endowments has determined the topic of next Friday’s sermon entitled “Reproductive health between the right of parents and the right of the child,” which is the topic that the Ministry of Endowments had specified earlier, stressing to imams the need to adhere to the topic of the sermon in text or content. At the very least, the time of the sermon should not exceed 15 minutes, with a maximum of between ten and fifteen minutes for the first and second sermons combined, with the emphasis being that eloquence is brevity, and for the preacher to end his sermon while the people are longing for more is better than for him to prolong it and become bored, and in lessons and seminars There is plenty of room for intellectual forums.

The Ministry of Endowments has determined the topics of the Friday sermon for the month of January of the new year 2024 as follows:

• First Friday: 1/5/2024 AD – Reproductive health between the right of the parents and the right of the child.

• Second Friday: 1/12/2024 AD – “Take your adornment to every mosque.” Beauty of appearance and substance.

• Third Friday: 1/19/2024 AD – The Holy Qur’an’s hadith about mountains and its meanings.

• Fourth Friday: 1/26/2024 AD – Reminder verses and their meanings in the Holy Quran.

