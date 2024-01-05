“Reproductive health between the parents’ rights and the children’s rights.” The topic of today’s Friday sermon

Louay wrote on Friday, January 05, 2024 04:00 AM

The imams of the mosques are performing the Friday sermon today under the title “Reproductive health between the right of the parents and the right of the child,” which is the topic that the Ministry of Endowments specified earlier, stressing to the imams the need to adhere to the topic of the sermon in text or content at the very least, and that the time of the sermon should not exceed 15 minutes, so that it is Between ten and fifteen minutes for the first and second sermons together as a maximum, emphasizing that eloquence is brevity, and for the preacher to end his sermon while the people are longing for more is better than for it to be prolonged and they will get bored, and there is plenty of room in lessons, seminars, and intellectual forums.

Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar Gomaa, Minister of Endowments, confirmed in previous statements that the homeland is our big home and the home of the large family, and it is for all of us and by all of us, and preserving it is the duty of all of us. The homeland is not just a land that we inhabit, but rather an entity that inhabits us and we inhabit, and that preserving the homeland is a legal and patriotic duty. My life, and it is his right for us to work on everything that preserves his safety and security and achieves good for all of us, stressing that patriotism is not a pretense, but rather an affiliation through effort, race, and hard work. The worker in his factory, the farmer on his land, the scholar, the thinker, the journalist, and the doctor are all in their field, and the worker who is proficient in his work. Tabed strives hard at his work, and they said: “If you want to know a man’s loyalty and the authenticity of his character, look at the extent of his belonging to his homeland and his pride.”

