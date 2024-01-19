REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH – Family planning kits for three million women

Women will benefit from free contraception in health centers.

Access to contraceptive products will improve. A major family planning campaign is being prepared.

Unlimited contraceptive products. Three million women across Madagascar will benefit from free family planning kits. The Ministry of Public Health must carry out this mission within one hundred days. This major family planning campaign is included in the list of urgent work for the next hundred days, presented during the Council of Ministers held on January 17, at the State Palace in Iavoloha.

“It is very important for the President of the Republic to have free contraception for women (family planning). The objective set within a hundred days is to be able to distribute family planning kits to three million two hundred and twenty thousand women throughout Madagascar,” we can read in the report of this Council of Ministers.

It’s a godsend. Many women have missed their appointments in recent months. A mother says, for example, that injectable contraception was not available in the Basic Health Center (CSB) where she usually goes at the beginning of this month. “There was only the pill. To avoid pregnancy, I had to take it, even though it doesn’t suit me,” she says. If you delay taking contraceptive products, the woman is no longer protected against pregnancy.

Rupture de stocks

Frequent shortages of contraceptive products were observed at the level of Basic Health Centers (CSB) in 2023. Even at this time, this problem has not yet been resolved. Health professionals in the Itasy, Mahatsiatra Ambony regions, and even in the city of Antananarivo, are sounding the alarm. “We were restocked in December, but with a very limited quantity, barely enough for a month. By tomorrow (editor’s note today), or Monday, at the latest, our stocks will be exhausted. And the women who arrive later will have to find other solutions. Our orders for next month have not arrived yet. There is not even one at the district level,” said a health professional in a remote area of ​​Matsiatra Ambony yesterday.

Others, in the Itasy region and in the city of Antananarivo, indicate that they were supplied two weeks ago, with pills whose expiration date has already expired. “To achieve the objective of three million beneficiaries, the kits must be available at health centers,” says a health professional. A source at the Ministry of Public Health admits this rupture. “We work with partners because these contraceptive products are very expensive. This year, we are making special efforts to avoid these disruptions. Products are already available for this major campaign. These ruptures should no longer take place,” assures this source.

Miangalya Ralitera