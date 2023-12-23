Request in Jura to use donkeys to protect herds against wolves – rts.ch

The Jura MP Francine Stettler tabled a postulate a few days ago asking to use the donkey to protect herds of sheep and goats against wolves. This solution, already implemented in certain cantons, requires an exemption.

Faced with the numerous attacks that have occurred in recent months in the Jura Arc, using this animal could be a solution, but it requires an exemption.

The federal animal protection ordinance prohibits the keeping of equines when they are alone. A waiver from the cantonal veterinary service is therefore required. For Daniel Mettler, responsible for herd protection at Agridea, the agricultural extension center, the use of donkeys can actually be a solution in certain cases.

The postulate requiring the use of the donkey to protect the herds. [RTS]

“They are already making noise, it is an important element especially during the night. But if there are several wolves the donkey can also be potential prey,” he explains in the 12:30 p.m.

Lone wolf attacks

For UDC MP Francine Stettler, the use of the donkey is a solution that makes sense in a region which has so far only suffered lone wolf attacks: “It is an alternative while keeping others possibilities, the protection dog or the barriers”.

Exceptional authorizations for the keeping of single donkeys have already been obtained in the past, particularly in the cantons of Vaud, Friborg and Lucerne.

Gaël Klein/lan

