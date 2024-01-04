Rescue of migrants, EZLN, Pemex, Journalist’s Day, vaccines against Covid-19 and more

#Rescue #migrants #EZLN #Pemex #Journalists #Day #vaccines #Covid19

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) leads live today’s morning conference, Thursday, January 4, 2024, from the National Palace.

At the beginning of the morning conference, Octavio Romero Oropeza, general director of Pemex, presented a report on the rescue of Pemex in the AMLO government.

In his first intervention, López Obrador expressed his disagreement with the vision of EZLN leaders regarding the presence of drug trafficking in Chiapas.

When asked about the rescue of migrants in Tamaulipas, AMLO highlighted that the people of that entity “chose their ruler very well.”

During the final part of the morning, AMLO was questioned about the purchase of the Sputnik and Abdala vaccines against Covid-19 and indicated that the aforementioned were purchased and not others such as Pfizer because they already had contracts previously.

Morning: AMLO shows the t-shirt he is wearing under his suit

By showing that he does not even have his wallet with him, AMLO revealed that he only wears a white scarf and a T-shirt under his suit because of the cold.

AMLO shows t-shirt under his suit (Especial)

Morning: AMLO clarifies why Mexico bought the Abdala and Sputnik vaccines for the anti-covid vaccination campaign

AMLO was questioned about the purchase of the Sputnik and Abdala vaccines against Covid-19 and indicated that the aforementioned were purchased and not others such as Pfizer because they already had contracts previously.

He said that it is possible that those who purchase vaccines have considered “prices,” referring to more accessible prices.

The most read about Mexico

The third reason is that Mexico already has its own vaccine, Patria, which it estimates will begin to be applied “in a few more months.”

In addition, he clarified that all vaccines that are applied in Mexico have authorization from Cofepris.

Morning: AMLO congratulates reporters on Journalist’s Day today, January 4

AMLO sends his congratulations to Mexico’s reporters for Journalist’s Day today, January 4.

The president points out that he would have liked to be a journalist. He highlights that in the past you could not do politics without journalism.

He expressed that it is a very important and noble job, because it is to inform and guarantee the people’s right to information.

“Congratulations, I would have really liked to have had your job.” AMLO

Morning: AMLO highlights Governor Américo Villarreal after rescuing migrants; confirms that they were released

When asked about the rescue of migrants in Tamaulipas, AMLO highlights that the people of that entity “chose their ruler very well.”

He points out that Américo Villarreal was watching and “acted,” as well as the Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office and the National Guard.

He notes that the migrants were left in the parking lot of a shopping center and there they were rescued “safe and sound.” He avoided revealing the name of the criminal group involved, because the investigation is ongoing.

“We acted, we are working in coordination with the government of Tamaulipas. (…) the people of Tamaulipas elected the governor very well, in difficult circumstances. (…) A case like this is presented and he is pending and acts. “The local authorities helped, the State Prosecutor’s Office, also the National Guard.” AMLO

Morning: AMLO does not agree with the EZLN on drug trafficking in Chiapas

AMLO expresses his disagreement with the vision of EZLN leaders regarding the presence of drug trafficking in Chiapas.

The president highlights that Chiapas is one of the entities that has benefited the most during his six-year term and the one that has reduced poverty the most when citing “figures” from Inegi.

López Obrador points out that he and the EZLN do not share visions, since according to him the organization was not committed to transformation through peaceful means and that in the past they disqualified him and called on him not to vote in the elections.

“It is a point of view that I respect, I have a different point of view. Chiapas is one of the states that has benefited the most in recent years. We are not going to agree with that, because they do not agree with us… they did not support the transformation through peaceful and electoral means. “They said we were equal and called not to vote.” AMLO

Morning: AMLO highlights decision to give control of ports to the Ministry of the Navy

AMLO highlights his decision to give full control of ports and customs to the Secretary of the Navy in order to prevent drug trafficking.

President López Obrador emphasizes that the civil officials of the SICT were not helping for this purpose, and that in response to the measure, the then head of the agency, Javier Jiménez Espriú, resigned.

He says that it was a good decision to pass control to Semar, since he assured that there has been greater control, seizures and that progress has been made.

“I made the decision to transfer the ports to the Secretary of the Navy, because it was necessary to prevent drug trafficking and smuggling. The SICT civilians were not helping. This led to the resignation of engineer Jiménez Espriú. And the decision was very good, because from then on there has been control in the ports, many seizures and progress has been made.” AMLO

AMLO morning: Octavio Romero reports on Pemex “rescue”; proposes energy self-sufficiency by 2026

Octavio Romero Oropeza, general director of Pemex, presents a report on the rescue of Pemex in the AMLO government: