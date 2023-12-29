Rescue with helicopter: E-bikers fell off a snow-covered forest path

#Rescue #helicopter #Ebikers #fell #snowcovered #forest #path

“We don’t judge, we help everyone in need,” said the Nesselwängle/Grän mountain rescue service in Tyrol’s Tannheimertal, commenting on a rescue operation on Thursday for two e-bikers on the mountain. What the two of them have delivered is definitely something to shake your head at. The pictures of the operation speak volumes.

The two Germans had to be rescued with the police helicopter after they fought their way through the snow on their bikes to the – uncultivated – Schneetal Alm and crashed into a ditch on the way back.

“No one else will believe us”

“I told my Alpine police colleagues on the ground to take photos. Otherwise no one would believe us,” said “Libelle Tirol” pilot Hans Schlager about the rescue Krone. Together with air rescuer Peter Gasteiger, the winter bikers – and their bikes – were rescued from dew.

© Image: Nesselwängle Mountain Rescue – Grän

The Germans (36 and 44 years old) started in Wängle on their e-bikes on a snow-covered forest path towards the Alm at 1,650 meters. According to the police, from an altitude of around 1200 meters above sea level they could only move their bikes with the push aid due to the snow.

Crashed 30 meters into a stream

But the two didn’t let that stop them and reached their destination at around 1:30 p.m. They also had to push the e-bikes again on the way back. Around 4 p.m., the duo slipped while crossing an icy stream. The men fell around 30 meters into a ditch and fell with their bikes into a stream bed.

© Image: Nesselwängle Mountain Rescue – Grän

After they were no longer able to free themselves from their situation, they made an emergency call. They were rescued by the crew of the police helicopter using rope and flown into the valley. The local fire department and the Nesselwängle/Grän mountain rescue service had already put the floodlights on at the local soccer field to ensure a safe landing.

3,000 euros operational costs

“Fortunately no one was injured and there was great remorse,” reports the mountain rescue service. Despite all their remorse, the e-bikers have to pay the lesson. Like helicopter pilot Schlager compared to the Krone explained, the approximately one-hour air rescue operation costs almost 3,000 euros, which the men would be billed for.

He is stunned: “How do you even come up with the idea of ​​going on an e-bike tour in such conditions.” He is reminded of the Piefke saga: “That could be the fifth part.”