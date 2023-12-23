Rescuers: 76 members of a family were killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip

The death toll from Friday’s attack on a building in Gaza City is among the highest since the Oct. 7 war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, said Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza Civil Defense Department.

He gave the names of some of the dead members of the extended al-Mughrabi family and said the victims included women and children.

The dead include long-time United Nations Development Program (UNDP) worker Issam al-Mughrabi, his wife and five children.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned again on Friday that nowhere in the Gaza Strip is safe and that Israel’s offensive is creating huge obstacles to humanitarian aid.

