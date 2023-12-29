Research: 20 percent of Dutch people are in favor of ‘overthrowing’ the government system

#Research #percent #Dutch #people #favor #overthrowing #government #system

This was concluded by the Social and Cultural Planning Office (SCP) in a study into the mood in the Netherlands that was published today.

According to the SCP, there is increasing support for tougher action against the government among the population who have little confidence in politics. But it remains unclear what people actually mean by ‘tough action’ and ‘overthrowing the (government) system’, the SCP reports. More research is needed for this.

Don’t throw fireworks

In any case, almost everyone disapproves of violent demonstrations, such as throwing fireworks or destroying cars. A small proportion (6 percent) of Dutch people believe that violence should be used.

According to the SCP, dissatisfied citizens want a tougher approach from the government for various reasons. For example, there is dissatisfaction about the functioning of politics and social problems are piling up. They also have ‘the persistent feeling that politicians do not listen to people’.

Peaceful protests

Yet few people say they are willing to take action themselves. 72 percent say that chance is small. 12 percent say they are likely to take action themselves.

Two-thirds of the Dutch population supports peaceful protests and demonstrations. According to the SCP, that number has remained stable in recent years. Currently, 6 percent of Dutch people participate in protests.