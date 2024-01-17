Research indicates that nutritional deficiencies lead to more irritable babies – Health

#Research #nutritional #deficiencies #lead #irritable #babies #Health

Food insecurity at home can negatively impact a newborn’s behavior and mental health, making them more irritable and inflexible, a study published in JAMA Pediatrics shows.

The work is unusual because although there is a lot of research on childhood malnutrition in babies over nine months and children, little is known about the impacts of poor nutrition on neonates and even on their development during pregnancy.

The problem is important for the Americas, where 1 in 10 babies is born prematurely, often as a result of poor nutrition. According to data from the Pan American Health Organization, in Latin America and the Caribbean, complications of prematurity are the leading cause of infant death and the main reason for disability in childhood.

For pediatrician Chidiogo Anyigbo, author of the study and researcher at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, United States, one of the reasons for the lack of studies on newborns is that they are often seen as incomplete people, who will not remember what What happens to them?

“But we know that what happens in childhood continues into adulthood and, therefore, it is very important that we focus on them because the first months lay the foundation for a large part of their lives,” Anyigbo told SciDev.Net. .

The study, carried out in the USA, analyzed data from more than 1,500 infants in their first six months and compared the social needs of their families related to their health: basic needs for food, housing and security, possible socio-emotional irregularities in babies through a tool known as the Pediatric Symptom Checklist (BPSC).

Of all the variables, the most significant correlation was between food insecurity and behavioral problems in newborns. Their results show that in 26 percent of the families analyzed, babies presented greater inflexibility, irritability and difficulty with routines, for example, sleeping, compared to babies without these deficiencies.

“They are restless babies, who become so irritable that it is difficult to comfort or calm them. When they go from one thing to another, it is very difficult for them to adapt,” says the researcher.

To assess families’ level of food insecurity they used two questions: Have you ever been worried about running out of food in the last 12 months? And have you ever run out of food? If they answer ‘yes’, ‘maybe’, or ‘sometimes’ it means they do not have enough access to basic foods for their household, either because they are worried or because they ran out.

“Babies have a certain level of understanding of what their caregivers do; They listen, watch, and pay attention to adults because they need them to survive. So when adults are worried and stressed about satisfying their basic need for food, their ability to create a safe, stable and affectionate relationship is compromised, and that affects their behavior,” explains the pediatrician.

The study coincides with others on the relationship between newborns and nutritional deficiencies, but in which the effects of malnutrition during pregnancy are analyzed.

A series published in the journal The Lancet, launched in Latin America in November 2023, shows that food insecurity is also associated with the birth of small vulnerable babies (SVN), a new term that encompasses newborns. born small, low weight or premature.

According to that series, one in four babies in the world is born too early or too small. 15.9 percent of babies born in Latin America between 2012 and 2019 were small and vulnerable, which increases their risk of death or living with consequences, such as problems in their development and immune system.

“Healthy mothers will give rise to healthy children,” Luis Huicho, a pediatrician and professor at the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia, in Lima, Peru, who is also one of the authors of The Lancet series, tells SciDev.Net.

“But we are seeing that the lack of access to food or bad eating habits means that the baby’s growth is restricted inside the uterus and ends up being born small or that labor starts early and results in a preterm newborn,” he explains. .

Both Huicho and Anyigbo agree that nutritional interventions can make a difference in the course of newborns.

“There are emergency programs, food pantries that help families get through the day and week,” but “long-term interventions are also required to ensure that households have financial stability to take care of their family,” Anyigbo says.

According to Huicho, there are multiple interventions that can help prevent nutrition problems in the mother and, consequently, in the baby, from micronutrient supplements to treatments to prevent certain infections, such as malaria or syphilis, from affecting development. of the fetus.

The expert adds that there is a need “for governments in each country to design public policies that allow this set of interventions to be offered to the population.”

Aleida Rueda* This article was produced by the Latin America and Caribbean edition of SciDev.Net

