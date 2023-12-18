Research: Receiving appropriate long-term care is no longer self-evident | Domestic

18 dec 2023 om 23:48

Receiving appropriate long-term care is no longer self-evident, according to research by the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa). The problem mainly affects people who need specialized care.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for some people to get long-term care and sometimes that is not possible at all, says the NZa.

This is especially difficult for people who need specialized care, such as for extreme behavioral problems. Sometimes they are admitted under duress and urgently. But healthcare institutions often do not have enough knowledge and insufficient employees to help these clients. In addition, there are too few housing facilities.

People with multiple conditions can sometimes find it difficult to obtain the right care. An institution can often help with one condition, but not with the other, nor with a combination.

The waiting lists for long-term care are therefore growing. The number of people waiting on September 1, 2021 was 18,688. That number rose to 24,862 people waiting on the same date this year.

Number of patients and healthcare costs are increasing

According to the NZa, long-term care is under increasing pressure. The number of people who need this care is increasing. Costs per patient are also increasing. The government can make more money available for healthcare, but this “has limits and is not a solution”, the NZa warns. Moreover, it can be at the expense of other things on which money also has to be spent.

The NZa wants politicians to consider whether the current healthcare system is still sustainable. The organization believes that political decisions “do not always go far and fast enough”.

The supervisor also points to the so-called care offices. They must “continue to do the utmost within their capabilities” to ensure that people receive the right help in time.

