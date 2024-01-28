Researchers develop manual to identify rare cells linked to allergies

#Researchers #develop #manual #identify #rare #cells #linked #allergies

B cells are known for their role in the production of antibodies, but they can also contribute to the development of autoimmune diseases and allergies.

Professor Joshua Koenig (above) and PhD student Allysa Phelps (not shown), both from the department of medicine, led the development of an instruction manual for scientists that can be used to detect extremely rare B cells to label for cancer research. allergies.

McMaster researchers have taken a significant step in understanding and detecting B cells, a type of crucial immune cell that may play a role both in defending the body against disease and in the development of allergies and autoimmune diseases.

According to the study, researchers have created an instruction manual that will make it easier for scientists around the world to identify these difficult-to-detect cells.

The role of B cells in food allergies: a guide to their identification and study

The study, led by PhD student Allyssa Phelps and Assistant Professor Josh Koenig of McMaster’s Department of Medicine, focused on searching for B cells as part of food allergy research. The study, published on January 19 in the prestigious journal Nature Protocols, provides a detailed guide to identifying and studying these elusive cells.

Furthermore, B cells are known for their role in the production of antibodies, a vital component of the immune system that fights diseases such as cancer and infections. However, these cells have also been shown to play a role in the development of autoimmune diseases and allergies, which highlights the importance of understanding and controlling their function.

They discover a method to study B cells, considered ‘rare’ in human blood

Koenig explains the difficulty inherent in studying these cells: “One of the big problems in trying to study these B cells, the ones that produce these antibodies that have all kinds of different and very important functions, is that they are really, very, rare.” . To illustrate this point, he mentions that these cells make up less than 0.0001% of all immune cells in human blood.

Thus, the research team adopted a method developed by Justin Taylor of the University of Virginia. This method involves the use of antigen tetramers to label and enrich sensitive specific B cells, which makes it easier to detect. Additionally, the tetramers, made up of four antigen molecules, can be tailored to target specific B cells linked to various conditions, from food allergies to COVID-19.

Allergen and antigen tetramers

“After using the technology for a few years in several of our studies and creating multiple different allergen tetramers and different antigen tetramers for other people, we decided to write a protocol document to help other people study these incredibly important B cells.” Phelps emphasized

In addition to their application in the study of allergies, these tetramers can also be used to evaluate the effectiveness of vaccines. Koenig and her team collaborated with other McMaster researchers to determine whether a vaccine candidate activated specific B cells related to COVID-19, highlighting the potential of this technology in medical research.

It is important to note that this advance will not only benefit research on allergies and autoimmune diseasesbut could also have broader implications in the understanding and treatment of a variety of medical conditions.

