Researchers find mega file containing 26 billion stolen online data | Tech

#Researchers #find #mega #file #billion #stolen #online #data #Tech

Researchers from Cybernews have discovered a massive data breach containing the data of 26 billion online accounts. As far as we know, no database has ever been found with so much stolen data.

The file contains login details such as account names and passwords, but also other “sensitive” data, the researchers write.

In total, the file has a size of about 12 terabytes. There are probably many duplicates in the dataset and much of the information comes from previous data leaks, cyber attacks and public databases.

It is not known who owns this enormous package of information. The researchers call the dataset extremely dangerous, because malicious parties can use the data for various types of cyber attacks. Examples include identity theft, phishing and burglaries of personal accounts, the researchers write.

Cybernews published a list of services from which most of the leaked data comes. The Chinese company Tencent is at the top. One and a half billion pieces of data come from this. This is followed by China’s Weibo (504 million data) and Myspace (360 million). There are 281 million details of X in the file.

The data breach also contains files from American, German and Brazilian government organizations, among others. It is not known what kind of data this concerns.