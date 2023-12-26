Reserve Colonel: All of Russia is under martial law and there is no going back

#Reserve #Colonel #Russia #martial #law

He said that there is a lot of truth in such words. The reserve colonel drew attention to irreversible processes in Russia.

“After all, we must not forget that Russia as a state fully mobilized for war. 17 percent of GDP was allocated for this, the entire defense industry was mobilized. It is essentially a state in total martial law. From history, from theory, we know that there is no turning back. Even if V. Putin would like to bring it back the status quo to 2020 or 2022, he cannot do it himself.

The mechanism is already in motion and there is no going back. It is clear that the only way now is to stop Russia. The further we stop it from our borders, the better for us”, – V. Malinionis shared his insights in LNK’s midday news.

It is for this reason that Western support for Ukraine is extremely important, the interviewer emphasized.

“If Ukraine loses the war, it is likely that Russia will continue to march, because this country has no way back. And V. Putin himself recently said that their goals have not changed. He is returning to the same narratives that V. Putin spoke at the beginning of 2022,” said reserve colonel V. Malionis.

The interviewer said that if Russia sees that it can seize some territory, achieve victory, it will do so.

“And if they see some weak point in the EU or the Baltic countries, if they see some division, they will see if the USA says that it will not intervene, then that chance kingdom is the principle of war, and this country will certainly use it. If the West will allow it. It should be taken seriously.

And what they will attack first is hard to say. As long as they are at war in Ukraine, as long as they haven’t won, I don’t think they can escalate more widely, although they can make certain provocations. That’s what it does, Finland should be mentioned here. <...> It is necessary to make sure that that chance is not given to them and they cannot take advantage of it,” said V. Malinionis on LNK’s midday news.

Watch the entire LNK interview with V. Malinionis here: