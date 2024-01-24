Reservoirs from dams managed by ABHOER increased to 215 million m3

#Reservoirs #dams #managed #ABHOER #increased #million

The reservoirs of the main dams managed by the Oum Er Rbia Hydraulic Basin Agency (ABHOER) have reached, to date, 215 million cubic meters, or a filling rate of 4.4%, according to data from the Abhoer.

This level is lower than that recorded on the same date in 2023 during which the reservoirs of these structures were estimated at 414 million cubic meters, i.e. a filling rate of nearly 8.4%.

In detail, the Bin El Ouidane dam displays reservoirs reaching 63 million cubic meters and a filling rate of 5.2%. As of January 9 of last year, the reservoirs of this dam amounted to 138 million cubic meters, i.e. a filling rate of 11.4%.

Read also: Since September, dam retention strengthened with additional imports of 646 million cubic meters

The Ahmed El Hansali Dam, for its part, displays reserves of around 35 million cubic meters, i.e. a filling rate of 5.2% compared to 12.9% on the same date last year (86 million m3).

The filling rate of the Hassan 1st dam stands at 17.7%, representing a reservoir of 42 million cubic meters, while that of Moulay Youssef stands at 33.8% with a reserve volume of 48 million cubic meters.

It should be remembered that two large dams will be built in the Beni Mellal Khénifra region, that of Tioughza with a reservoir of 160 million cubic meters (province of Azilal) and Taghzirt with a reservoir of 85 million cubic meters ( province of Béni-Mellal).

Added to this are small dams which will be built in 61 sites inventoried as part of the National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program 2020-2027.

With MAP