Resident encounters burglars in home and is stabbed in the neck: police open manhunt | Domestic

#Resident #encounters #burglars #home #stabbed #neck #police #open #manhunt #Domestic

Avenhorn – A man was seriously injured on Thursday evening after a stabbing in his home on Alver in Avenhorn. Here he found three burglars after which he was stabbed in the neck.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. The man managed to reach his neighbors, but shortly afterwards he collapsed.

Two ambulances rushed to the scene and took the victim to hospital. The trauma team landed at the Esso gas station in Hoorn where the doctor transferred to the ambulance.

Text continues below the photo.

Immediately after arrival, the police searched for the perpetrators of the stabbing and burglary with the dog and several officers, but they have not yet been found. The police have now also used drones in the manhunt for the perpetrators.

The entire street is currently closed for investigation.

Lunch Update

Daily update of the most important news during lunch.

Also Read:  Father and son in critical condition after fire in Hampstead

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Zionist Writer: Israel’s Borders will Extend to Mecca, Medina and Mount Sinai
Zionist Writer: Israel’s Borders will Extend to Mecca, Medina and Mount Sinai
Posted on
A Tesla Cybertruck stuck in the snow has become a hit on the web
A Tesla Cybertruck stuck in the snow has become a hit on the web
Posted on
Samsung expands the range of Odyssey Gaming monitors with new OLED models at CES 2024 – E-volution
Samsung expands the range of Odyssey Gaming monitors with new OLED models at CES 2024 – E-volution
Posted on
Ecuador News Resumes Broadcasting After Armed Attack
Ecuador News Resumes Broadcasting After Armed Attack
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News