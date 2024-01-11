Resident encounters burglars in home and is stabbed in the neck: police open manhunt | Domestic

#Resident #encounters #burglars #home #stabbed #neck #police #open #manhunt #Domestic

Avenhorn – A man was seriously injured on Thursday evening after a stabbing in his home on Alver in Avenhorn. Here he found three burglars after which he was stabbed in the neck.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. The man managed to reach his neighbors, but shortly afterwards he collapsed.

Two ambulances rushed to the scene and took the victim to hospital. The trauma team landed at the Esso gas station in Hoorn where the doctor transferred to the ambulance.

Immediately after arrival, the police searched for the perpetrators of the stabbing and burglary with the dog and several officers, but they have not yet been found. The police have now also used drones in the manhunt for the perpetrators.

The entire street is currently closed for investigation.

