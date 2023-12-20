#Resident #Assis #treat #rare #illness

At 56 years old, Lúcia Helena Funari, resident of the city of Assis, faces the most difficult challenge of her life: Fungal Syndrome, a rare and serious disease that resulted in severe malnutrition. Currently, she needs help to continue her treatment, since the dietary supplements essential for her improvement are expensive and are not provided by the government. Furthermore, exams, a specific diet and specialized nutritionists are necessary, which, unfortunately, are not available in the municipality.

Resident of Assis needs help to treat rare and serious illness – PHOTO: Personal Archive

“Two years ago, I underwent stomach treatment at AME, where they identified and treated fungi and serious inflammation. However, even after an apparent cure, the symptoms persisted. After several tests, the diagnosis of a rare disease, Syndrome Fungal. A rare condition that compromises the absorption of nutrients, causing fatigue, intense pain and significant weight loss. If not treated properly, the syndrome can trigger other illnesses”, reports Funari.

Lúcia has faced an intense journey of visits to various specialists and carrying out countless tests, seeking, in particular, the support of a nutritionist specialized in Fungal Syndrome – a service that does not exist in Assis. Although he has the support of friends, the costs are significant, including consultations with a nutritionist in São Paulo, which, although online, cost R$800 each.

Some of the medications that Lúcia Helena is having to take due to her condition – PHOTO: Personal Archive

“I only receive R$600 from the government, and this money is not enough to cover all my expenses. With supplements and vitamins alone, my expenses have been R$1000.00 per month. My friends have been helping me, but the expenses don’t stop “There are many supplements, a different diet and consultations with specialists. I need to be monitored by a nutritionist specialized in fungal syndrome, and this has a significant cost”, highlights the woman.

Facing challenges such as repetitive infections, Lúcia is unable to work due to her poor health and is unable to seek legal help on her own to assist in her treatment. “I don’t have the strength to work, I’m fifteen pounds thinner. My normal weight was 54 kg, but I currently weigh 40 kg. When I was hospitalized at Santa Casa, I only weighed 37 kg. I’m very weak, I can barely leave the house “, account.

Lúcia Helena spends R$ 1000.00 per month just on supplements and vitamins – PHOTO: Personal Archive

Lúcia opened an online fundraiser seeking to raise funds to pay for the treatment and guarantee access to essential supplements. “I know that God is with me, and I will win this battle in the name of Jesus. As long as I breathe, I will continue fighting for my life. I thank everyone who can contribute, pray and offer support on this difficult journey”, concludes Lúcia Funari.

For anyone who wants to help, the link to the fundraiser is available here. It is also possible to help through PIX: 276.377.158.09 MARCOS FRANCISCO.