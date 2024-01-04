Residents are invited to vote for the best social worker

#Residents #invited #vote #social #worker

From January 3 to January 26, 2024, the Ministry of Welfare has announced the citizens’ vote for the nominated applicants in the nominations of the “Award of the Year in Social Work 2023” competition.

The purpose of the competition is to identify social workers in Latvia who actively and honestly work in social work practice (in social services, their structural units, long-term social care and social rehabilitation institutions, non-governmental organizations and other social service provider institutions, as well as in other institutions that provide social work services ), provides professional support to citizens in solving and preventing various social problems, honoring the most professional and responsive social workers, as well as popularizing and promoting the development of social work, the prestige of the profession and good practice.

Applicants nominated for citizens’ vote in the competition jury commission:

Nomination “The best social worker in the social service 2023”

1. Ilze Konovalova, social worker of the Social Service of Ogre region

2. Inga Siliņa, social worker of the Saldus region municipal agency “Social Dienst”.

3. Kristīne Leščenko, Ventspils Social Service social worker for work with DI target groups

4. Līga Liepiņa, social worker for work with family and children of Tukuma county social service of Tukuma county municipality

5. Uldis Veidemanis, social worker of the Riga Social Service working with a social case

6. Vita Redenka, social worker of the Riga Social Service

Nomination “The best social worker in the public sector 2023”

1. Kristiāna Grīnpaukas, senior inspector (social worker) of the Addiction Center of Olaine Prison (Latvijas Cietumu slimnīcas) Prison Administration

2. Rita Rubene, social worker of the long-term social care and social rehabilitation department of VSIA “Slimnīca “Ęintermuiža””

Nomination “The best social worker in the non-governmental and private sector 2023”

1. Aiga Latishenko, board member of “Palēciens Tev” association, social worker

2. Dace Ikauniece, social worker of the “Apeirons Association of the Disabled and their Friends” foundation

Nomination “The best manager in the field of social work 2023”

1. Gita Aizpure, manager of the Multifunctional Social Services Center “LAIPA” of Jelgava region

2. Kaspars Jasinkevičs, director of the Riga Children, Youth and Family Social Support Center

You can familiarize yourself with the detailed procedure of the Competition and vote for your favorite applicant in each of the nominations:

For each applicant, the vote of the jury commission will make up 80% of the total number of points and the vote of the citizens will make up 20% of the total number of points. The competition prize will be awarded to one winner with the highest number of points in each of the nominations.

The competition is implemented in cooperation with the Association of Latvian Social Workers, the Association of Latvian Municipalities, the Association of Managers of Social Services of Latvian Municipalities and the Association of Professional Social Work Specialists of Latvia. It is planned to award the winners of the competition on March 27, 2024.