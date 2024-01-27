Residents draw up development projects

Installation of public lighting, access to drinking water, material aid and supply of agricultural fertilizers and seeds for farmers. These are the priority projects proposed by the inhabitants of the rural commune of Ambohimanambola, to develop this commune in the district of Avaradrano.

Representatives of each fokontany, including the presidents of the fokontany, deans and officials at the commune, representatives of young people, farmers, underline that insecurity, the problem of water service are the main problems of this commune . “Only four fokontany out of ten have infrastructure for access to drinking water,” they underlined, among others, during a New Year greetings presentation ceremony with the Mitia-Soa association, Saturday last. “Resolving these problems is part of the short, medium and long term vision of the association,” declares Nofinirina Tinasoa Andrianasolo, founding president of this association which has been working in this municipality for four years.

Miangalya Ralitera

