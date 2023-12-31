Residents of the occupied Ukrainian city lived through a real nightmare: the Russians who caused the catastrophe did not even show up for three days

#Residents #occupied #Ukrainian #city #lived #real #nightmare #Russians #caused #catastrophe #show #days

Most of the victims of the crash could not be identified – the bodies were too swollen and discolored, rescue volunteers said. He remembers seeing faces that looked more like rubber masks than people, frozen forever as they gasped for air.

Half a year after the catastrophic bombing that destroyed the Kachovka dam in the southern Kherson region, AP journalists discovered that the Russian occupation authorities blatantly reduced the death toll, even though it is now clear that this tragedy is one of the bloodiest pages of Russia’s 22-month-long war in Ukraine.

Russian officials took it upon themselves to issue death certificates, promptly got rid of all remains that were not missed by relatives, and prevented local health care workers and volunteers from taking care of the dead, openly threatening those who did not want to obey, reports AP.

“To be honest, not only Russia, but even Ukraine itself does not understand the scale of this tragedy. A terrible accident,” nurse Sviatlana, who initially had to watch the process of issuing death certificates, told the AP, but the woman soon fled to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Russia, whose representatives did not want to answer the questions of the organizers of this publication, claims that a total of 59 people died in the territory under its control – approximately 408 square kilometers of flooded lands. But only in the Russian-occupied town of Oleški, where, according to the Russian army’s calculations, more than 16 thousand people lived during the flood. people, victims were counted in at least hundreds. Exactly how many people were killed by the flood in Oleshki, it will probably not be possible to find out even if the Ukrainian forces recover the territories and an objective investigation can be carried out.

The AP spoke with three health workers who collected data on victims in Oleshki, one burial volunteer who was later threatened by Russian police, and two informants who provided intelligence to Ukrainian security services. According to sources, mass graves were dug and unidentified remains mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

Oleshki

Several dozen local residents, volunteer rescuers and people who recently moved there were interviewed. AP also gained access to a closed Telegram chat group, which unites three thousand residents of Oleški, who wrote about the bodies lying on the streets, the police who collected them and the many missing persons.

Most of them agreed to talk to journalists only anonymously or, like Sviatlana, on the condition that only names be published – people are not without reason afraid of Russian revenge on their families still living in the occupied territories.

Everything the journalists heard reveals a very well-thought-out attempt by the Russian authorities to cover up the true extent of the dam’s damage. There is virtually no doubt that the bombing was the work of the Russians. The residents of Oleški fear that what they experienced will be undeservedly forgotten as the war continues, and their beloved land will eventually be left without life.

The dam was blown up in the morning of June 6. Drastic flooding of the Dnieper River submerged many communities along the Ukrainian-controlled right and Russian-occupied left banks of the river in just a few hours.

Initially, the Kherson administration appointed by Russia urged residents not to panic. Posts on the official Telegram account emphasized that “the situation is not critical.” So, they wanted to pretend that nothing important happened – people walked their dogs, went to work, toiled at home. These were decisions that, as it soon turned out, were fatal.

Already in the afternoon, the water level began to rise sharply. Soon, the two-story house was also under water – the element destroyed everything in its path. Elderly locals were among the last to climb onto rooftops and hug chimneys to wait for help from local rescuers, most of whom were locals with boats.

Oleshki

During the first three days of the flood, the representatives of the occupying power themselves disappeared like water, locals remember. It is assumed that they simply ran away. The police and prosecutors, who were entrusted by the Russian authorities to take care of the victims, also disappeared suspiciously.

The corpses of the victims kept increasing, they just lay in piles in the sun, emitting an unmistakable stench. The grieving relatives, not knowing what to do with the remains, asked local doctors for help.

“A lot of people drowned,” says Sviatlana, head nurse at the Oleški District Hospital (the city’s main primary medical aid center, which later turned into a shelter for homeless locals). As the processes of decomposition began, many corpses swelled up: “The corpses floated in the city like balloons.”

The victims had to be buried urgently. “We took responsibility,” says Sviatlana.

The authority to issue a death certificate was given to them both by Ukrainian law and by the Russian occupation authorities. After Russia occupied the city in March 2022, the health care center became the main hospital of Oleški. Hospital staff continued to be paid by Ukraine, money was transferred to bank accounts, and this was almost the only bridge with the homeland.

Ukrainian hryvnias were replaced by Russian rubles on the market. There were those who, hoping for an easier life under occupation, accepted passports of the Russian Federation. The casualty count (many people died in the shelling even before the flood) – that’s all that was left of Ukraine’s control over its territory.

It was a matter of national importance to the hospital staff. After the occupation authorities banned the issuance of death certificates in Ukrainian on January 1, health workers continued to do so to ensure that the database of Ukrainian medical records in the capital, Kyiv, was regularly updated. Residents were issued two death certificates – one for the occupying authorities and one for the hearts of the bereaved. The latter was instructed to hide.

Similar procedures were used after the dam tragedy.

In total, in the first week after the flood, Sviatlana Serdiukova, medical director of the health care center in exile, received about fifteen death certificates electronically. It supervises the population register remotely. Sviatlana, a nurse from Oleški, kept in touch with her all this time. The cause of death of all fifteen persons is asphyxia during drowning.

Oleshki

On the afternoon of June 9, the workers of the Russian rescue service returned to the town of Oleshki, and three days later they began to control the area again.

They brought in large trucks, road cleaning equipment and offered to evacuate people first to Radensk in the Kherson region and from there to Chelyabinsk and Tula in Russia. The residents did not agree to be transported so far, they only asked to be taken to a dry area in the town of Oleški.

This request of the residents was not satisfied and they remained in place.

Russian officials gave the hospital strict instructions: doctors were prohibited from issuing death certificates to flood victims. True, they were allowed to issue death certificates for other causes of death. Svitlana and another nurse at the hospital, Jelena, reported about the new rule verbally.

According to the instructions, from now on the victims of the flood will have to be sent for autopsy to other institutions in the Kherson region – to Kalanchak, Skadovsk and Henichesk, where doctors authorized by the occupation authorities will conduct a forensic examination and issue death certificates. Without this essential, people will not be able to bury their loved ones.

Svitlana said that she pressured the police to provide an official document confirming that the order that had been in place since March had changed. The police did not have the document and responded to her request with threats.

“They stated, ‘There will be consequences for insisting.’ [dokumento].” I answered: OK, I’m ready, the doctor is ready too.”

The order removed doctors from responsibility for flood victims and also deprived them of the ability to register the dead in Kyiv.

Serdiukova could no longer compile lists, she received the last death certificate of a Ukrainian on June 14.

The police came to the hospital every day to make copies of the death certificates issued by the doctors and to make sure that the instructions were followed. “You have to understand the circumstances under which we worked there – following the instructions of the Russian Federal Security Service, the police, prosecutors,” Svitlana said.

The hospital sent only 50 bodies to the new autopsy centers, but this does not represent the total number of dead. Residents were given phone numbers to call the police, who sent staff to go around the hospital and collect the bodies they found. 10,000 was taken from family members. the ruble fee for the service is a large sum for many who lived during the occupation. Those who couldn’t pay begged doctors to give another cause of death, such as a heart attack, so their loved ones could be buried quickly, the two nurses said.

The bodies, whose relatives did not appear, were never seen again.

A total of 80 settlements were in the flood zone. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the Kachovka disaster the biggest man-made ecological disaster in Europe in recent decades.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, at least 31 people were killed in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

It is strictly forbidden to use information published by Delfi on other websites, media or elsewhere or to distribute our materials in any form without consent, and if consent is obtained, credit must be given to Delfi as the source.