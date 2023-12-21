Residents of Xalmimilulco block the Mexico-Puebla highway after Grupo Milenio attack

#Residents #Xalmimilulco #block #MexicoPuebla #highway #Grupo #Milenio #attack

A group of protesters Santa Ana Xalmimilulco, appeared outside the Municipal Presidency of Huejotzingowhere they demanded justice for the alleged acts of aggression against their colleagues and the dismissal of the mayor Angelica Alvarado Juarez.

Meanwhile, a second contingent was planted at kilometer 099+000 of the Mexico-Puebla highway heading to Puebla, where they began a blockade with tires, burning stones and other devices to deny passage to motorists traveling through the area.

The blockade began around 6:00 p.m. at kilometer 99 in the direction of towards the city of Puebla.

The National Highway Guard reported the total closure of circulation in the Mexico-Puebla highway, towards the capital of Puebla.

“In Puebla, there is a total closure of circulation due to the presence of inhabitants, approximately at km 099+000 highway (1710) Mexico-Puebla, direction Puebla. Pay attention to road signs,” reported the GN Carreteras,

Besides, Federal Roads and Bridges (Capufe) announced that the blockade continues at kilometer 99.

“Closing of traffic. Mexico-Puebla Highway, km 99, direction. Puebla. Closing of traffic due to the presence of protesters. Take precautions. For more information call 074,” Capufe reported.

​AAC

Also Read:  EU and New Zealand sign ambitious free trade deal

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic
New drug should offer a solution to millions of women going through menopause | Domestic
Posted on
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Weather for 2 weeks: Heavy snow warning until the 23rd, severe cold continues, New Year’s holidays will be unseasonably warm (weather forecaster Tomoko Kubo December 21, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Posted on
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
USA: North Korea delivered more than a thousand containers with ammunition to Russia
Posted on
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
EUGENIO RANIRIHARINOSY – “Playing padel is not within everyone’s reach”
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News