Residents of Xalmimilulco block the Mexico-Puebla highway after Grupo Milenio attack

#Residents #Xalmimilulco #block #MexicoPuebla #highway #Grupo #Milenio #attack

A group of protesters Santa Ana Xalmimilulco, appeared outside the Municipal Presidency of Huejotzingowhere they demanded justice for the alleged acts of aggression against their colleagues and the dismissal of the mayor Angelica Alvarado Juarez.

Meanwhile, a second contingent was planted at kilometer 099+000 of the Mexico-Puebla highway heading to Puebla, where they began a blockade with tires, burning stones and other devices to deny passage to motorists traveling through the area.

The blockade began around 6:00 p.m. at kilometer 99 in the direction of towards the city of Puebla.

The National Highway Guard reported the total closure of circulation in the Mexico-Puebla highway, towards the capital of Puebla.

“In Puebla, there is a total closure of circulation due to the presence of inhabitants, approximately at km 099+000 highway (1710) Mexico-Puebla, direction Puebla. Pay attention to road signs,” reported the GN Carreteras,

Besides, Federal Roads and Bridges (Capufe) announced that the blockade continues at kilometer 99.

“Closing of traffic. Mexico-Puebla Highway, km 99, direction. Puebla. Closing of traffic due to the presence of protesters. Take precautions. For more information call 074,” Capufe reported.

​AAC