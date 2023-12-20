Resignation from the largest Polish bank. Morawiecki’s former advisor is leaving

“The Management Board of PKO Bank Polski SA (“Bank”) informs that on December 20, 2023, it received from Mr. Krzysztof Michalski a resignation from the position of member of the Supervisory Board of the Bank with immediate effect,” it was announced in the current report of the largest bank in Poland.

Krzysztof Michalski leaves PKO BP

Krzysztof Michalski worked as an advisor to Mateusz Morawiecki, former head of government. He managed, among others, investor cooperation team at the Ministry of Development. Additionally, he headed the Prime Minister’s expert team in the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, responsible for, among others, for tax issues. Michalski currently serves as vice-president of the Industrial Development Agency.

The reason for the resignation of the PKO BP supervisory board member is not known. Let us recall that the newly elected Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced changes in the management of State Treasury companies.

I suspect that the new government will first want to clean up the largest energy companies and banks, as well as entities that do not engage in commercial activities, such as the Polish Development Fund or Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego. Personnel changes will not bypass other companies, they will take place later – says money.pl Marcin Zieliński, president and chief economist of the Civic Development Forum (FOR).

In Poland, the state has shares in over 400 companies. There are 135 companies under the supervision of the Ministry of State Assets. As of September 30 this year, they were supervised by a total of 388 supervisory board members and managed by 299 management board members.

