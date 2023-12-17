Resignation of Alain Berset: “Federal Council is actually a normal job”

Published17. December 2023, 05:06

In the interview, Alain Berset explains what he will miss most after his term in office and whether, as Minister of Health, he himself switched to a cheaper health insurance company.

In an interview, Alain Berset looked back on his time as a Federal Councilor. (archive image)

He also talked about “the fighter jet thing.” (archive image)

But all he said was: “Ouch!” (archive image)

That’s what it’s about

  • Alain Berset spoke in an interview about his time as a Federal Councilor.

  • The office is a normal job, even if it wasn’t always easy for his private life.

  • What he will miss most is the contact with the many different people and “feeling the great diversity that there is in Switzerland”.

Alain Berset (SP) has resigned as Federal Councilor. He began his work as a Federal Councilor in 2012, after having previously helped shape Swiss political events as a member of the Council of States. His term of office ends in December.

In an interview with the “SonntagsZeitung” he looked back on his career and, among other things, talked about “the thing with the fighter jet”. Regarding his position as Federal Councilor, he said that it wasn’t always easy for his private life, even though it was actually a normal job: “I get up in the morning and go to work alone, and when it’s over, I go home again,” says Berset to the “SonntagsZeitung”.

What he will miss most is the contact with the many different people and “feeling the great diversity that there is in Switzerland”.

Change of health insurance also for the Minister of Health himself

As Minister of Health, Berset himself switched to a cheaper health insurance company. He repeatedly went to the Federal Office of Public Health’s comparison portal to compare the premiums. That is part of the job of the Minister of Health. As a family of five, you felt the increase “pretty directly”.

Alain Berset likes to be relaxed on social networks.

Instagram/Alain Berset

Alain Berset has remained the same throughout his twelve years in office and he is particularly proud of that. He learned a lot and gained a lot of experience. Regarding the pandemic, he says, “all in all, we didn’t do that badly,” and he often hears that abroad.

He was recently asked by the “SonntagsZeitung” what he thought when two Rafale fighter jets suddenly appeared next to the plane he was piloting over a restricted French area. His answer: “Ouch.”

Since he had already been in parliament for eight years before taking office as Federal Councilor, he initially thought he knew how to do it. “When I arrived here, I realized: I actually have no idea how it really works,” says Berset. Everything was very intense, he regrets that the political world has become increasingly faster – especially due to social media.

(sys)

