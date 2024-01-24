Resignation statement from Volkan Demirel in Hatayspor after the draw with Alanyaspor – Football News

#Resignation #statement #Volkan #Demirel #Hatayspor #draw #Alanyaspor #Football #News

Hatayspor Coach Volkan Demirel, in his statement after the Alanyaspor match, stated that they will do their best to keep the team in the league and said, “I will dock the ship in the best way possible at the end of the season and finish my duty.”

In the 22nd week of Trendyol Super League, Hatayspor drew 1-1 with Alanyaspor. Speaking at the press conference held after the match, Hatayspor Coach Volkan Demirel stated that they left the match with 1 point after conceding a goal in the last minutes and said, “If the matches were 85 minutes long, we would probably be in different places right now. But there is nothing to do. This is football, that’s why it’s good.” spoke.

Noting that they are in a difficult process but they will get through this process in the best way possible as a team, Demirel said, “Last week, a throw-in was the referee’s mistake, and today there was a penalty due to a throw-in and a cross made due to lack of concentration. I do not want to comment on the penalty. “I respect young referees. Turkey needs young referees. But I can also say that they should pay a little more attention in the matches,” he said.

‘AT THE END OF THE SEASON, I WILL DELIVERY THE SHIP TO THE PORT AND FINISH MY DUTY.’

Stating that they are in the lower ranks and close to the red zone, Volkan Demirel continued: “With God’s permission, he will come out of here. Because, as I said, we founded this team, we planned it. Now, hopefully, if we can open the transfer at half-time, with the reinforcements that will come, maybe there will be some of us who want to leave.” There may be players. Why? Because our budget is low, some of the players have higher salaries, we are not in a position to afford this. There are also transfer requests for some players. We will evaluate them and allow their transfer. But as I said, I hope we made everyone happy, just as we made everyone happy in the first 8 weeks. We are currently in a state of decline. But we will get out of this decline in the best possible way. Our goal at the start of the season was not to fall this season. But a good performance in the first 8 weeks increased everyone’s expectations. Our fans may not be satisfied. The people of Hatay may not be satisfied. There may be people who want my resignation. I respect them all. But all responsibility belongs to me. Neither the management nor the president nor anyone else has any responsibility here. I organized everything for this team. That’s why I’m here until the end of the season. My football friends know this very well, and the president also knows this very well. “At the end of the season, I will dock the ship in the best way possible and finish my duty.”

Reminding that there was a situation of not being able to win for a long time, Demirel stated that the team reacted by not conceding a goal when they scored a goal and said, “This match was played by waiting in the first zone, because we knew that the opponent had many passing options. He is a player who likes to pass, especially side passes and parallel passes.” team. Fatih Hodja usually did this even when he was at İstanbulspor. They are a team that likes to play with the ball. We gave the ball to them. We closed the blocks well. We did not give many positions, but as I said, we were a little absent-minded after the throw-in in the 86th and 87th minutes. Of course, there are many factors. Being a young team, not playing with players who know the Turkish league. Of course, these are all factors. I do not want to hide behind these. All responsibility is mine. But as I said, hopefully we will leave Hatayspor in the league in the best possible way at the end of the season. “After that, we will make plans for the next season,” he said.

‘I’LL BE HERE UNTIL THE END OF THE SEASON’

Demirel, journalists asked ‘Are you leaving the team at the end of the season?’ He gave the following answer to the question:

No. Let’s bring the end of the season, after that we don’t know what will happen tomorrow. You know, because of what we went through. That’s why I’m just talking about a plan for this year. You know, I hear the stands saying, ‘The management should resign’. This has nothing to do with management. The whole organization, incoming players, outgoing players, sponsorships, players’ salaries, everything belongs to me. Therefore, there is no management situation. I organized everything here. I’m here until the end of the season. No one should tire themselves out. Just as we built that team and planned it day and night, I will work day and night until the end of the season to keep this team in the league. After that, if they are happy with me, I’m happy, Hatay has always been a very different place for me. I see this place as my family now. I haven’t seen my family for a month. But I continue to work for Hatayspor here. I make the whole organization, not only for the athletes, but also for everyone who works. That’s why we’ll see after the end of the season comes. We act according to the conditions and situations.