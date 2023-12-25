Resigned director of ‘Scream 7’: “dream has become a nightmare”

#Resigned #director #Scream #dream #nightmare

Getting your dream job is not always what it seems. Christopher Landon has experienced this firsthand and announced today via Scream 7 will direct.

Landon described the move as “a dream that became a nightmare.” The director is probably referring to all the problems behind the scenes of the seventh part in the successful horror franchise.

Questionable steps

In November, it was announced that Melissa Barrera, who starred in the previous two Screamfilms, was fired after she spoke out about the war between Israel and Hamas. Some readers found her statements nothing less than anti-Semitic.

Landon said at the time in an extremely honest post on X that he was not happy with the situation:

“Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This wasn’t my decision.”

Accumulation of problems

A few days later, it was also announced that Jenna Ortega was no longer involved in the film, which was speculated to have had to do with her busy schedule around the Netflix series Wednesday or the low salary she was offered for Scream 7.

more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow. — christopher landon (@creetureshow) December 23, 2023

Prior to the production of Scream 6, former lead actor Neve Campbell resigned due to disagreements about her salary. Now that Barrera and Ortega are no longer involved in the seventh installment, the studio reportedly wants Campbell back.

Disappointed Landon

Director Landon has now stated the following about his departure:

“I guess I might as well let it be known now that I left Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and make some happy. It was a dream job that turned out to be a nightmare. And my heart is broken for everyone involved. But it’s time to move on.

I have nothing else to add except that I hope Wes Craven’s legacy lives on in a divided world. What he and Kevin have come up with is amazing and it was an honor to have briefly contributed to it.”