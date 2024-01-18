Resigned Finally, Chairman of Kasaragod Municipality, Adv. VM Munir resigns; And the position of councilor was also rejected

#Resigned #Finally #Chairman #Kasaragod #Municipality #Adv #Munir #resigns #position #councilor #rejected

Kasargod: (KasargodVartha) Municipality Chairman Adv. VM Munir resigned on Wednesday afternoon. Muneer submitted his resignation before Municipal Secretary Justin. Along with this, the councilor position and resignation letter has been given. Muneer has resigned from the post of Talangara Khasiline ward councilor along with the post of chairman. With this, by-elections will be required here.

When Munir returned from his post as a councillor, there was a collective cry in the municipal office. The councilors, including women, shed tears. The Muslim League District Parliamentary Board had suggested that he should resign by January 15, but the resignation was extended by two days due to the absence of the secretary.

Muneer responded to many people in different ways about his resignation. Dramatic moves were also staged in the meantime. Referring to the circular issued by the State General Secretary PMA Salam to the subordinate units, the leadership explained that Muneer tried to remain in power until the Lok Sabha elections, but the circular was not applicable to the previous agreement and it was clarified that the committee should not intervene in the local institutions and make any new changes.

The Muslim League ward committee had asked Muneer in writing to resign from the post of chairman along with the post of councillor. He responded to the close sources that he resigned from the post of chairman considering this. Munir stepped down from the municipal council by sharing love with everyone.

