RESILIENCE AND SUSTAINABILITY – IMF financing in the sights

As part of environmental protection, Madagascar intends to accelerate large-scale reforestation

Discussions with the IMF to benefit from funds under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility are in sight. Environmental protection and climate change will be the main arguments put forward.

Resilience and Sustainability Facility (FRD). This is the indicator of the financing program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for which Madagascar wants to be among the beneficiaries. An objective affirmed in the General State Policy letter (PGE), presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

According to a framework document published on the website of the Bretton Woods institution, the FRD “provides affordable, long-term financing enabling countries engaged in reforms to reduce risks to the future stability of their balance of payments, in particular, those linked to climate change and pandemics”. According to the PGE letter, Madagascar intends to highlight its efforts in protecting the environment and the fight against climate change, in its arguments.

The report from the Council of Ministers rightly emphasizes that the Big Island “is the 3rd most vulnerable country to the effects of climate change. Therefore, it is necessary that the drafting of state policy on sustainable development takes this observation into account.”

Prerequisites

Providing long-term financing aimed at strengthening resilience and economic sustainability is precisely the intended purpose of the FRD.

At first glance, the FRD arises from the observation of the socio-economic damage caused by the global problem of climate change, but also from the long-term consequences of a pandemic. That caused by Covid-19 constitutes a concrete example here. In order to achieve the pre-indicated purpose, the Resilience and Sustainability Facility intends to “support reforms that reduce the risks linked to climate change and pandemics with major macroeconomic impacts”.

The other line of action is “increasing the room for maneuver for public action and financial reserves to mitigate the risks arising from these longer-term structural difficulties”. Still according to the framework document, eligible countries requesting access to the FRD must, among other things, “carry out high-quality reforms addressing structural challenges linked to preparedness for climate change or pandemics”.

Another condition required for countries eligible to request access to the FRD is to carry out in parallel a program supported by the IMF “comprising public policy measures whose quality gives access to higher credit tranches”. The Extended Credit Facility (ECF), of which Madagascar is a beneficiary, is one of them. The last prerequisite is “to present viable debt and sufficient IMF repayment capacity”.